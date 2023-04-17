Win a Land Rover Defender with Fane Valley's charity prize draw
Fane Valley are running a charity prize draw which will see one lucky winner drive away in a Land Rover Defender hard top Ingenium SE.
By Joanne Knox
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
This special prize draw is in aid of the Daffodil and Daisy Cancer Charity Fund, which supports three fantastic charities – Irish Cancer Society, Cancer Fund for Children and Marie Curie UK.
You can support these fantastic charities, and be in with a chance of winning the Land Rover Defender, for £25 per ticket.
Speak to your local Fane Valley Stores manager, or Fane Valley Feeds sales representative, for details on how to enter the draw.