Winged Leader takes win number 30 at Portrush point to point horse races

They were new to point to point racing but still managed to pick winners and go home quids in.

Entries closed on Tuesday 18th March and there were 81 horses entered.

The track was spiked and watered from Monday to Thursday and after the track was inspected by IHRB track inspector Leo Gracey on Thursday 20th March the going was given as yielding.

Race 1 maiden race for four year old was sponsored by Dennison Commercials.

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Well Ahead with Groom Sarah Sprole.

First Lultimaton owned by Mary Turley and trained by Pat Turley

Second Ballyvic owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Cormac Abernethy

Third Bergamasquo owned by Philip McBurney and trained by Gerald Quinn

Race 2 maiden race for five year old geldings was sponsored by Macaulay Wray Solicitors and Appletee Ltd

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Ring of Kerry with Groom Mark

First Ring of Kerry owned by Noel Collins and trained by Cian Collins

Second Juke Hill owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Caroline McCaldin

Third Mackieshill owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Cormac Abernethy

Race 3 maiden race for five year old and upwards mares was sponsored by Royal Court Hotel

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Castlegore with Groom Diane Arthur

First She’s Delighted owned by Mary Turley and trained by Pat Turley

Second Catwalk Girl owned by William Hanley and trained by Rachel O’Neill

Third Castlegore owned by N J Houston and trained by Rodney Arthur

Race 4 open lightweight race was sponsored by Kellys Portrush

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Hollow Games with Groom Helen Peppard

First Winged Leader owned by John Hegarty and Jennifer O'Kane and trained by David Christie

Second Hollow Games owned by Noel and Valerie Moran and trained by Gordon Elliott

Third Gorthill owned by Alan McCaldin and trained by Caroline McCaldin

Race 5 maiden race for six year old and upwards geldings novice riders was sponsored by The White House Portrush

Best turned out sponsored by Pollock Car Sales was won by Ballykelly with Groom Alex Hamilton

First Syr Maffos owned and trained by David Christie

Second Ballykelly owned by Wilson Dennison and trained by Cormac Abernethy

Third Mayor Kingston owned by James A Jenkins and trained by Ross Crawford

Race 6 winners of two was sponsored by Creagh Concrete

Best turned out was won by Miss Kanagi with Groom Lisol McDiamond

First My Life Be Like owned by Shane Wilson and Jamesy Hagan Partnership and trained by David Christie

Second Cadoudal Saint owned by Philip McBurney and trained by Gerald Quinn

Third Yewtree Hill owned and trained by Brian Hamilton

The Route Hunt appreciates the help provided by all the volunteers on the day as without this help it would not be possible to run the races.

Thanks goes to the volunteers and hunt members and to all the owners and trainers who entered their horses and who attended on the day

The hunt is also indebted to the race sponsors and the turnout sponsor and would encourage everyone to support these business, to Horse Racing Ireland for their grant and to Ian McMaw for the use of his land for the event.

The hunt also wish to thank those landowners and farmers, over whose land we hunt, for their kindness and cooperation throughout the season.

The organisers look forward to a successful 2025 /2026 season and the Autumn point to point in October 2025.

This point to point marked a special day for John Hegarty and Jennifer O'Kane, who have been loyal supporters of the Route Hunt point to point, when Winged Leader their much loved 11 year old legend won the open race and brought his winning tally to 30 making him joint second with Under Way.

Still William with 33 wins has held the record for most point to point wins since 1967 but it is very possible that Winged leader will enter the history books by surpassing Still Williams record.

He has won races at 16 different venues and has won five times at Portrush and while it would be magical to watch him take the record with a win in Portrush.

Anyone wishing to help at the autumn point to point in October or wishing to sponsor a race or half race, a fence or turnout can contact Hazel Kelly the point to point secretary on 0775 956 3183.

1 . Smiles all around from a very happy team when Barry O'Neill rides Winged leader on his 30th win .JPG Smiles all around from a very happy team when Barry O'Neill rides Winged leader on his 30th win Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Winged leader on his way to the winning post for win number 30 at Portrush point to point 22nd March 2025 Winged leader on his way to the winning post for win number 30 at Portrush point to point 22nd March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Race 1 winner March 2025 Race 1 winner March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Race 2 winner March 2025 Race 2 winner March 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales