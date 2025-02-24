Winners and presentations at The Northern Ireland Country Music Awards at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown
The four star Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Co Armagh where the first awards were held back in February 2020, played host to the fifth annual Northern Ireland Country Music Awards voted by the public.
The NICMA’s which are in their fifth year are seen as the biggest and most anticipated night in the country music calendar in Northern Ireland and one of largest gathering of talent on the island.
The results were as follows:
Best Female Artist – Cliona Hagan
Best Male Artist – John Rafferty
Best Single – The Farmers (David James)
Best Album – Long Shot Love (Derek Ryan)
Authentic Country Vocalist – Jordan Mogey
Best Music Video – Waxies Dargle (Gavin Gribben)
Best Live Band – Derek Ryan
Best Live Country Music Venue – The Ryandale Hotel
New Rising Star – Conor Chism
The Brian Coll Male Newcomer Award – Jordan McPolin
Female Newcomer – Lauren McCrory
Best Country Duo – Rachel and Fergal McConnell
Best Songwriter – Derek Ryan
Best Backing Band – Country Harmony
The Big T Favourite Radio Presenter – The Late Big T
Best Tribute Act – Cash Returns
The Crawford Bell Country Gospel Artist – Owen Mac
Services to Charity – Amber Campbell
The Gene Stuart Inspirational Award – Alistair Spence
Sexiest Male Artist – Johnny Brady
Most Glamorous Female Artist – Cliona Hagan
Favourite Compere – Malcolm McDowell
Ireland’s Favourite Country Star – Derek Ryan
Special Recognition to Entertainment – Showband Legends Clubsound
Huge Contribution to Country Music – John Farry
In Recognition of 25 Years – Robert Mizzell
In Recognition of 30 Years – Dominic Kirwan
Celebrating 10 Years – Owen Mac
Lifetime Achievement Award – Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music, Susan McCann.
