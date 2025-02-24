Winners and presentations at The Northern Ireland Country Music Awards at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

The Northern Ireland Country Music Awards (NICMA’s) voted by the public returned on Monday 17th February 2025.

The four star Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Co Armagh where the first awards were held back in February 2020, played host to the fifth annual Northern Ireland Country Music Awards voted by the public.

The NICMA’s which are in their fifth year are seen as the biggest and most anticipated night in the country music calendar in Northern Ireland and one of largest gathering of talent on the island.

The results were as follows:

Best Female Artist – Cliona Hagan

Best Male Artist – John Rafferty

Best Single – The Farmers (David James)

Best Album – Long Shot Love (Derek Ryan)

Authentic Country Vocalist – Jordan Mogey

Best Music Video – Waxies Dargle (Gavin Gribben)

Best Live Band – Derek Ryan

Best Live Country Music Venue – The Ryandale Hotel

New Rising Star – Conor Chism

The Brian Coll Male Newcomer Award – Jordan McPolin

Female Newcomer – Lauren McCrory

Best Country Duo – Rachel and Fergal McConnell

Best Songwriter – Derek Ryan

Best Backing Band – Country Harmony

The Big T Favourite Radio Presenter – The Late Big T

Best Tribute Act – Cash Returns

The Crawford Bell Country Gospel Artist – Owen Mac

Services to Charity – Amber Campbell

The Gene Stuart Inspirational Award – Alistair Spence

Sexiest Male Artist – Johnny Brady

Most Glamorous Female Artist – Cliona Hagan

Favourite Compere – Malcolm McDowell

Ireland’s Favourite Country Star – Derek Ryan

Special Recognition to Entertainment – Showband Legends Clubsound

Huge Contribution to Country Music – John Farry

In Recognition of 25 Years – Robert Mizzell

In Recognition of 30 Years – Dominic Kirwan

Celebrating 10 Years – Owen Mac

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music, Susan McCann.

