Winners celebrated at N.I.P.A. Ladies Night 2023

​The Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation (N.I.P.A.) of Racing Pigeon Societies had their annual Ladies Night Prizegiving on Friday 10 November in the Ballymac Hotel, Dundrod, Co. Antrim.

Sammy Briggs and Cormac O’Hare got the presentation of awards underway, with Mr Paddy Murray (N.I.P.A. president) and Mrs Diane Frazer of Frazer’s Animal Feeds presenting the N.I.P.A. awards to the winners, along with Mr Noel Higginson RPRA Irish Region Secretary presenting the RPRA Awards to the winners.

After the awards presentation ended, a raffle was held with lots of good prizes, then finishing off the night with some live music.

Award winners

Winners pictured at the recent Ladies Night awards presentation.

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2023: Mulgrew Family Cup – Tullamore, R. Witherow Limavady Vel 1784; G. F. Whiteside Cup – 1st Roscrea, O. Markey Ballyholland Vel 1506; Gilmour & Beattie Cup –2nd Roscrea, J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze Vel 1618; S. Calvert Cup - 1st Fermoy, A. Mitchell Amelia Earhart Vel 1968; McIlwaine Cup – 2nd Fermoy, D. Mullen Strabane Vel 1688; R Harkness Cup – Pilmore Beach, J J McCabe Millvale Vel 1282; Simpson Cup – 1st Talbenny, C. McArdle & Sons Newry City Vel 1439; Ledlie Cup – 2nd Talbenny; R. Williamson Bondhill Vel 1503; NIPA Cup – 3rd Fermoy, D. Booth Mourne Vel 1451; Vint Cup – Bude, T. Creighton & Son Carrick Vel 1419; McCrory Cup – Penzance, G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1348; NIPA Cup – 4th Fermoy, J. Graham Monaghan Vel 1557.

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2023: Frazer’s Animal Feeds Cup – 1st Kilbeggan, O. Markey Ballyholland Vel 1431; Frazer’s Animal Feeds Cup – 2nd Kilbeggan, B. Morgan Coalisland Vel 2000; H.A. Montgomery Cup – Tullamore, O. Markey Ballyholland Vel 1635; B. Hunter Cup – 1st Roscrea, N. Weir Loughgall Vel 2118; W.V. Troughton Cup –2nd Roscrea, N. Weir Loughgall Vel 2236;,S. Inglis Cup – 1st Fermoy, J F McCabe & Son Newry & District Vel 1389; J. P. O’Hagan (Tyres) Cup – 3rd Roscrea, G & S Smith – Cookstown Vel 1642; S. Montgomery Cup – 2nd Fermoy, W. Chambers Newry & District Vel 1612.

Average Trophy winners 2023: McCluggage Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1182; Scania Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1009; Major Lewis Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1345; Surgenor Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1317; Harper Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1041; Devine Memorial Trophy – J. McMaw Carrick Vel 1013; K. Wilkinson Cup – D & J Armstrong Carrick Vel 1342; Dickson Cup – J F McCabe & Son Newry & District Vel 1313; Erwin Trophy – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1186; B. Fox Cup – C. O’Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1022; W. E. Diamond Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1192; Agar Cup – D. Booth Mourne Vel 1343; Waring Trophy – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1179; New North Trophy – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1345; Halliday Cup – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1087; O’Roory Hill Stud Trophy – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1190.

Section Trophy Winners 2023: Section ‘A’ H. Devine Cup – St. Malo, S McFlynn Castledawson Vel 1033; Section ‘B’ Leslie Mairs Memorial Cup – St. Malo, W. Blair Ballymoney Vel 723; Section ‘C’ J. Campbell Memorial Cup – St. Malo J.C Reid Ballycarry Vel 1027; Section ‘D’ H. McVeigh Cup – St. Malo S & W English Lisburn Vel 528; Section ‘E’ E & J. McCambley Cup – St. Malo, G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy Vel 965; Section ‘F’ A. Brown & Family Cup – St. Malo, C. McManus Corrigs Vel 983; Section ‘G’ Norman Girvan Memorial Cup – St. Malo, C. O’Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1022; Section ‘H’ Kieran Reid Memorial Cup – St. Malo, G. McCauley Strabane Vel 532; Section ‘E’ E & J. McCambley Cup – 1st Talbenny, R. Calvin & Dtr Loughgall Vel 1432; Section ‘E’ E & J. McCambley Cup – 2nd Talbenny, R. Williamson Bondhill Vel 1503; Section ‘E’ E & J. McCambley Cup – Bude, Larkin Bros Meadows Vel 1318; Section ‘E’ E & J. McCambley Cup – Penzance, G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1348; John Bingo Orme Memorial Trophy – 1st Section F Old Bird Inland National, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1361.

Receiving an award at the presentation night.

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2023: Section A – S. Diamond Coleraine Premier Vel 1468; Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1458; Section C – J & D Braniff Glen Vel 1482; Section D – I. Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze Vel 1483; Section E – D. C & P McArdle Armagh Vel 1498; Section F – R. Moore & Son Bangor Vel 1434; Section G – J F McCabe & Son Newry & District Vel 1495; Section H – D. Booth Mourne & District Vel 1441.

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2023: Section A – P. O`Connor Coleraine Premier Vel 1136; Section B – Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey Vel 928; Section C – J. McMaw Carrick Vel 1059; Section D – S & W English Lisburn Vel 839; Section E – D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1157; Section F – Burgess & Brennan Bangor Vel 771; Section G – R. Williamson Newry & District Vel 860.

N.I.P.A. Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2023: Section A – S. Diamond Coleraine Prem Vel 1412; Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1411; Section C – J & D Braniff Glen Vel 1449; Section D – J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze Vel 1439; Section E - D. Calvin Bondhill Vel 1455; Section F – Lambert & Stewart Bangor Vel 1283; Section G – R. Williamson Newry & District Vel 1423.

N.I.P.A. Section Champion Old Bird 2023: Section A – B & D Coyle Coleraine Premier, Cheq Hen GB 22 A 96991; Section B – H. Cubitt Rasharkin, Darkk Cheq Cock GB 22 D 00411; Section C – J & D Braniff Glen, Slate Cock GB 22 B 76813; Section D – J & L Smyth Trinity, Dark Cheq Hen IHU 22 N 13629; Section E – D. Calvin Bondhill, Mealy Cock GB 22 B 29709; Section F – Burgess & Brennan Bangor, Blue Cheq Cock IHU 22 N 03627; Section G – R. Williamson Newry & District, Blue Cock GB 22 D 71526; Section H – K. Armstrong Omagh & District, Blue Cock GB 20 R 01757.

Receiving an award at the presentation night.

N.I.P.A. Champion Old Bird Overall 2023: J Moreland Memorial Trophy - J & D Braniff Glen, Slate Cock GB 22 B 76813.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2023: Section A – B. Morgan Coalisland, Blue Cock GB 23 A 86732; Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore, Blue Pied Hen GB 23 X 15916; Section C – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel, Blue Hen IHU 23 S 071020; Section D – O & M Monaghan Colin, Blue Cock GB 23 C 27697; Section E – D. Calvin Bondhill, Blue Pied GB 23 Z 16240; Section F- Lambert & Stewart Bangor, Blue Cock IHU 23 N 10347; Section G – O. Markey Ballyholland, Blue Cock GB 23 B 19672; Section H – D. Booth Mourne, Dark Cheq Cock GB 23 D 61890.

N.I.P.A. Section Champion Young Bird Overall: The Irish Region Trophy – B. Morgan Coalisland, Blue Cock GB 23 A 86732.

Gold Awards 2023 Winning a Gold Medal & Gold Diploma: G & C Topley Laurelvale, Blue Cheq Hen ‘Honeysuckle’ GB 18 L 13121.

Pictured at the recent N.I.P.A. Ladies Night presentation.

Silver Awards 2023: J. Robinson Edgarstown, Blue Hen `’obbys Girl’ GB 17 E 23194; C & T. Tweed Rasharkin, Dark W/F Hen GB 19 R 09182.

Bronze Awards 2023: D. Calvin Bondhill, Cheq Hen GB 19 B 13596; R. Corey Coalisland, Cheq Cock GB 20 C 12302; Dowey Bros Laurelvale, Blue Pied Cock GB 20 L 23884; J. Serplus Laurelvale, Blue Cheq Pied Hen GB 19 L 18562; S & N Lester Laurelvale - Cheq Cock GB 19 L 19215; J. McConaghie Ballymoney, Blue Cheq Cock GB 18 B 22674; W. Neill Annaghmore - Blue Cock GB 20 A 26320.

N.I.P.A Young Fancier of the Year 2023: B Fletcher & Son Cup – Chloe Chambers Newry & District; Runner-up – H. T & J. Larkin The Meadows; N.I.P.A. Trophy N.I.P.A. President’s Cup – Presented at Ladies Night.

National and Classic Winners 2023: B. Fletcher & Son Cup – Skibbereen Old Bird Inland National, D C & P McArdle Armagh Vel 1398; Stena Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship, G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1449; J. H. O’Neill Cup – Penzance Classic, G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1348; News of the World, McComb Cup, Pigeon Portal.Com Cup, L Boyle Trophy – St. Malo Old Bird National, S McFlynn Castledawson Vel 1033; D. McNeilly Cup – runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National, J. C Reid Ballycarry Vel 1027; McKeown Cup, S. Thompson Trophy – Dale Young Bird National, R. Calvin & Daughter Loughgall Vel 1420; H. McVeigh Cup, R. Reid Trophy – Skibbereen Young Bird National, S. Delaney Dromore Vel 1064; Northern Bank Cup – Yearling National, J. Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney Vel 1625; Northern Bank Cup – Yearling National B.O.S, J & G Ramsey Derry & District Vel 1611; Volvo – Fermoy 5 Bird YB, P & K McCarthy Trinity Vel 1353.

Irish Region Awards 2023 Dale & Penzance: Section A – J. Hanson Coleraine Premier Vel 1269; Section B – T. Whyte Ahoghill Vel 1323; Section C – J & D Braniff Glen Vel 1313; Section D – S. G Briggs Lisburn Vel 1235; Section E – G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1355; Section F – McGimpsey Bros Ards Vel 1069; Section G – Lyons & Kennedy Hillsborough & Maze Vel 1317; Section H – D. Booth Mourne Vel 1295; Overall winner – G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1355.

Irish Region Mileage Awards 2023: 0-250 Miles – J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze; 251-450 Miles – M. Graham Ballymena; 450 + Mark Maguire & Son – Newry & District.

Best Y B Performance 2023: B. Morgan Coalisland.

Best O B Performance 2023: J. Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze.

Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2023: 0-250 - Chloe Chambers Newry & District; 251-450 - Mullen Bros Edgarstown