Winners of Aberdeen Angus herd competition
The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club has announced the winners of its annual herd competition, generously sponsored by WK Powell and Sons based in Keady, Co Armagh.
The results were unveiled at the club’s recent open day in Co Down, by Scottish judge Ian Watson, junior vice president of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.
Mr Watson who runs the 50-cow Kersquarter Herd at Kelso in Roxburghshire, described the competition as fantastic.
“It has been a terrific week, and I’d like to thank the club for inviting me to judge, and congratulate the entrants for giving me the opportunity to view really good cattle. It has been a pleasure.”
“The six-day judging stint has proven to be more difficult than I anticipated. The quality of cattle has been outstanding, and it has been a tough job from start to finish. Thanks to everyone who took part for their warm welcome and hospitality, and to the stewards who accompanied me on my journey around the countryside.”
Announcing the winners Mr Watson said he was looking for herds of ‘working cattle’, with type, breed character and uniformity. He also praised the enthusiasm of the breed newcomers who had entered this year’s competition.
The results of the 2022 competition include:
Specials
Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club Cup for the best cow family: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Herd.
Richhill Cup for the best overall calf: Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Herd.
Lisola Cup for the best stock bull: Jonathan and Lisa Doyle.
Dartrey Cup for the best newcomer to the herd competition: Mena McCloskey, Ard Dubh Herd.
Woodvale Cup for the best futurity heifer: Gerard McPeak, Grove Grazer Herd.
Classes
Best small herd: 1, James Mallon, Knockoneill Herd, Swatragh; 2, Freddie Davidson, Ember Herd, Banbridge; 3, George and Alan Gregg, Bridgend Herd, Glarryford.
Best medium herd: 1, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Herd, Rathfriland; 2, Gerard McPeake, Grove Grazer Herd, Garvagh; 3, Robert and Keith Sufferin, Tamneymullan Herd, Maghera.
Best large herd: 1, Robin Lamb and Sons, Richhill Herd, Richhill; 2, Victor and Stephen Wallace, Baronagh Herd, Garvagh; 3, Mark Clements, Clementhill Herd, Ballyronan
Best stock bull: 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown, Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532; 2, Victor and Stephen Wallace, McCornick Dual R147; 3, Robert and Keith Sufferin, Richhill Matrix W632.
Best cow family: 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Lady Heather; 2, Kevin McOscar, Cookstown, Island Farm Pride; 3, Robin Lamb and Sons, Richhill Poppy.
Best bull calf: 1, Hylda Mills, Scarva, Dartrey Exempt Y077; 2, Robin Lamb and Sons, Richhill Evolver Y376; 3, Victor and Stephen Wallace, Baronagh Paddy the Baddy Y476.
Best heifer calf: 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Toplass Y156; 2, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Deleric Y162; 3, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Lady Telsa Y461.
Futurity heifer: 1, Gerard McPeake, Grove Grazer Princess Betty W461; 2, Sean Moore, Armagh, Millbrae Black Beau W865; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Karla W693.
Newcomer Award: 1, Mena McCloskey, Ard Dubh Herd, Dungiven; 2, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Herd, Scarva; 3, Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Herd, Portadown; 4, Brendan and Connie Kearney, Finkiltagh Herd, Portglenone.