Winners of Favourit’s £2,000 bursary revealed at special event

Ella Freeman, centre, Favourit Commercial Marketing Manager, is joined by Alex Saniya Maria and Nia Ward-Gallagher, winning students of the Favourit bursary.

FAVOURIT, Ireland’s oldest and most trusted supplier of premium herbs, spices, and seasonings, has created a bursary aimed at inspiring the next generation of culinary leaders.

The Belfast-based herbs and spices brand is celebrating its 110th anniversary by recognising the talents of Ulster University students, two of whom take home an equal share of a specially created bursary worth £2,000.

Ella Freeman, Commercial Marketing Manager, Favourit, said: “We wanted to mark this year by helping to inspire the next generation of young chefs, so we joined forces with Ulster University’s BSc Culinary Arts Management course which tasked 12 students to create a bespoke Favourit-inspired menu.”

The two winning students, who each take home a £1,000 Favourit bursary, were revealed at a special dinner held at Ulster University’s renowned Academy Restaurant recently.

Ella Freeman continued: “We held our 110th Favourit anniversary event at the stunning Academy Restaurant where over 50 invited guests – including trade customers, media, Ulster University personnel and GM Marketing colleagues – enjoyed a sumptuous meal prepared by the Ulster University’s BSc culinary arts management students.”

As part of the collaboration, students were challenged to create a full menu: starter, main course, and dessert, incorporating Favourit’s premium herbs, spices, and seasonings. Their dishes were judged on creativity, innovation, and culinary execution, and the two highest-scoring students were awarded bursaries to further their culinary careers.

“Due to a very high standard, the decision was made to award a £1,000 bursary to each of the two outstanding students. However, all twelve students used the whole range of Favourit herbs and spices to create some truly inspired dishes which showcased their talents and local produce to its fullest,” said Ella.

At the Favourit anniversary event, students Nia Ward-Gallagher from Londonderry and Alex Saniya Maria from Kerala, India, each took home a £1,000 bursary which was awarded for their impressive use of Favourit products and their exceptional culinary creations. The bursaries are intended to support their ongoing culinary education and inspire them to pursue further opportunities in the food industry.

Professor Ioannis S Pantelidis, Head of the Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Events Management at Ulster University Business School, said: “The creativity, dedication, and passion these students demonstrated was truly inspiring. We’re proud of winners Nia and Alex who benefit from the generosity of Favourit and we look forward to seeing where their culinary journeys take them.

“The partnership with Favourit has given our students a unique chance to work with top-quality ingredients, explore new flavour combinations and apply their research, knowledge and creativity in a real-world setting.

“This initiative also highlights the power of supporting local business and the incredible outcomes that emerge when education and industry come together – celebrating talent, sparking innovating and paving the way for the next generation of professionals. It’s been fantastic to see how the students have applied their knowledge and creativity, and we are all excited to see their future successes.”

Throughout 2025, Favourit is planning to make its 110th year a milestone for trade customers and consumers across the UK and Ireland.

