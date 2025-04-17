Woman arrested following discovery of two pipe bombs near Co Down nursery school
Detectives investigating the discovery of two pipe bombs in County Down earlier this month have made an arrest in north Belfast.
Two viable devices were discovered at premises on Church Street in Dromore on Wednesday 2 April, prompting a number of evacuations including that of a local nursery school.
Both devices were subsequently made safe and removed for examination.
Earlier today (Thursday), a woman aged in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances during a search by CID and TSG officers an address on North Queen Street, Belfast.
The arrested woman was taken to Musgrave police station for questioning, where she remains in police custody.