Woman left badly shaken following early morning hijacking ordeal

Detectives are appealing for information following the hijacking in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall.

At approximately 2am this morning (Monday 21 March), police received a report that a female driver had been flagged down by two males who proceeded to pull her from the vehicle.

The woman made off from the scene unharmed, but has been left badly shaken by her ordeal.

The van was found a short distance away and the driver’s handbag had been stolen during the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, or who may have dash-cam footage, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 83 of 21/03/22.