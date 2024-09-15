Women in agriculture profile featuring Siobhan McCrory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Place you call home:

Altacamcosy, Rouskey, Co.Tyrone.

Occupation:

Farmer/owner of Alpaca Trekking and events business.

Siobhan McCrory. (Pic: Freelance)

Farming commodity:

We are predominantly sheep farmers, and I run an alpaca trekking and events business here on the farm too.

How did you become involved in farming?

I married one! I am not from farming stock. I was born in London and then moved to Omagh when I was nine years old. Omagh is a rural town so farming has always been a big part of its culture, but it wasn’t until Barry and myself got married and we moved to the family farm that I became involved. I have always been very much an outdoors person and I love animals, so I took to it quite naturally! I studied tourism management at university, and Sperrin Alpacas was a perfect way to bring together a bit of that knowledge and farming. An agri tourism product and a way of diversifying which has proved successful.

Earliest farming memory:

I remember going with my grandmother to visit her brother who still lived and farmed at the home she grew up in, in Co. Fermanagh. I remember it vividly, the smell, the light, my grandmother showing me flowers and berries in the hedgerows and the kindness of Frank, to us and his little dog. I loved the quietness. Coming from London, it was something very different, but it left a lasting impression on me. Little did I think I’d be running forage walks on our own farm now. It’s funny how these little encounters in life can sometimes pave the way for a whole life direction.

What personal characteristics did you develop from agriculture?

Patience and flexibility! Still working on it, but when working with animals, weather etc., best laid plans often have to change! It takes a while to relax into that!

Life lesson you have learned from farming?

Even in the midst of unpredictability, trusting that you will be able to deal with situations well as they arise is a powerful life tool!

What do you most enjoy about the farming lifestyle?

Being outdoors, without a doubt! I love feeling the elements on the farm every day, the sun, the wind, the rain, I love it all, the beauty of it, calm or storm. To me, that is what it is to be alive, out in the middle of the elements, feeling the energy. I also love working closely with the animals, it is hugely therapeutic and a real privilege. The fact that I can raise our family close to nature and animals is very important to me.

Describe a farmer in three words:

Grounded, resilient and hard-working.

What would you like the public to know about Northern Ireland farming?

A farm can be a tough business to run. We have some of the best produce on offer so buy local meat, milk, vegetables etc., where possible, and support local agri related businesses.

If you could give farmers/farming families/farming communities a piece of advice what would it be?

I’m not sure I feel in a position to give advice, but I would say, it is so important that we try to preserve this way of life for the next generation, get together with other farming families and throw about ideas. There is a huge amount of creativity in rural areas that is ready to be tapped into. Don’t be scared to think outside the box!

What would you say to others who are thinking about starting a career in the farming industry?

Go for it! We need people to keep farming! Learn from as many people as you can and don’t be scared to try something new!

What are your hopes for the future of Northern Irelands agriculture industry?

I hope that people can still afford to keep farming and that the government will do as much as they can to support small scale farmers and rural communities! I hope that there can be continued cooperation and dialogue between small scale farmers to really pull together resources and ideas to ensure a bright farming future.