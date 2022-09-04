Women in Farming reflect on year to date

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at women who are the wife, daughter, sister, mother of a farmer or even a farmer themselves, the programme has four key areas – skills training, health and well being, family support and networking opportunities.

It became very clear early on with the large number of expressions of interest from farming women from all over Northern Ireland, this programme was certainly something that was wanted and was much needed.

Speaking about the Programme, Majella Gollogly, development officer with the RHP, said: “We are delighted with the success of the programme to date, and with the range of activities and workshops our participants have engaged in.

Members of the Women in Farming Programme with Majella Gollogly and Teresa Nugent Rural Health Partnership

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When we launched the programme we quickly became aware that there was a huge demand for something like this.

“We have covered anything from farm families first aid awareness, healthy eating, to succession planning to farm safety, and even a course on trailer reversing, culminating in a beautiful Summer Solstice evening tea.”

This programme was very timely as it happened at the same time as the NI DAERA committees Consultation and subsequent launch of their report on Women in Agriculture Breaking the Grass Ceiling, which explores the barriers to women in the agriculture and the farming industry in Northern Ireland.

Feedback from the participants to date has been very positive, with all enjoying the diverse range of topics relevant to farming being covered, and relishing the opportunity to network with other like minded women.

As the summer months are busy time on farms the Women in Farming Programme took a break from its activities for the month of August but is back again in September.

The beauty of this programme is the participants can do as much or as little as they chose to. The RHP recognises farm families are busy families so participants can chose a ‘pick and mix’ of what they would like to do.

They are kicking off the Autumn programme with a trailer reversing workshop on Saturday, September 10.