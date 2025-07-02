Orla Black, Grants and Fundraising Director at the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, with Give Inc Women’s Fund’s Amanda Ferguson, Paula Leworthy and Joanne McNeill.

Women supporting women with new fund launch

THE launch of the Give Inc Women’s Fund, a new partnership between the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and the Give Inc giving circle, is set to make waves with the ethos of women supporting women.

The merging of the two funds will amplify the impact, making it more accessible for those wishing to support the fund, boosting the changes it can make to women’s lives.

Amanda Ferguson, chairperson of Give Inc, said: “Give Inc, Ireland’s first giving circle, was established in Summer 2008. The idea is a simple one. We pool our funds, donating at least £1 a day into a central pot, and then grants are provided in a number of areas.

“The grants are directed to support mainly women and children in our communities. Over the years they have made a real difference in people’s lives when they needed a boost.

“In the past, we have, for example, assisted with the cost of training programmes and course materials for women and girls building their confidence, life skills, education and employability. We have also supported women parenting alone, including with bills, beds, sports club fees, and children’s presents.

“By working together and building our capacity by merging with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland’s Women’s Fund, we can only amplify our work and have a much greater impact.

“The idea of a Giving Circle, bringing a group of people with shared values together to collectively discuss and decide where to make grants, is central to the new fund.

“We would love for anyone who is interested in supporting our work, joining the group, or making a donation to get in touch.”

Orla Black, Director of Grants and Fund Development at the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, stated: “It is really exciting that the Women’s Fund for Northern Ireland and the Give Inc fund have come together as the Give Inc Women’s Fund. It builds on years of great work and will have an even greater impact than before.

“Jointly, we hope to create and develop new opportunities in women’s own lives, leading to a better life for themselves, their families and community.

“With the new launch we’ve brought forward different options, adding to the previous model of £1 a day donation. This will help others contribute to the fund, making it even more accessible and easier for people to play their part in supporting women and their families locally.”

To mark the newest chapter of this fantastic initiative, acclaimed North Coast artist, designer, and feminist activist Sara O’Neill has kindly created a beautiful new ‘Women Supporting Women’ greetings card, which will be revealed soon.

If you would like to get involved contact Give Inc Giving Circle directly on [email protected] or follow on IG Give Inc Women’s Fund. https://www.instagram.com/giveincgivingcircle

To donate directly please go to https://bit.ly/GiveIncWomensFund