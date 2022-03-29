Women’s Institute to celebrate 90th anniversary during this year’s Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show is taking place from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The Women’s Institute missed the 2021 event but will be making a welcome return to this year’s show.

And, you will be able to find them in a brand new location within Annex Shopping.

Kathleen Verner, WI Federation Vice Chairman and Heather Adamson, WI Balmoral Show Sub Committee Chairman, celebrate the WI’s 90th Anniversary and their return to Balmoral Show 2022.

As always, the WI will showcase their ever-popular art, craft and garden displays, along with bakes and treats within the Tea Room itself. Margaret Broome, WI chairman, commented: “The Women’s Institute in Northern Ireland is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year but has, like the rest of the world, suffered badly from the effects of Covid-19 this past two years. “We have seen a dramatic drop in membership, loss of premises and closure of some local branches. “The WI was set up to help rural women and that is still its main aim today, so I would like to encourage women of all ages to join their local branches.

“Gone is the old ‘Jam and Jerusalem image’ as we bring the WI into the 21st century!” She continued: “We offer something for everyone.

“If you love cooking, gardening, flower arranging, baking, crafting - there is something for you and if, like me, you do not there is still plenty to interest you.

“I have been a member for 44 years and have no talents in any of those pursuits but have loved every minute of my time as a WI member.

“Contact WI HQ to find you nearest branch or speak to anyone in the WI and you will be given a very warm welcome. “I would like to thank the RUAS for their help and support over the years.

“Balmoral has always been our showcase event - who doesn’t love a WI tea? - and we have been very well catered for.