Woodvale bull tops Dungannon Aberdeen Angus trade at 4,200gns

Male champion at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Societyâ€TMs Dungannon show and sale was Home Farm Edge W507 sold for 3,500gns by Fintan Keown, Belleek, County Fermanagh. Picture: Alfie Shaw

Prices peaked at 4,200gns and 4,000gns, with auctioneer Stephen Redmond confirming a 90% clearance and 11 bulls selling to level at £3,485. Heifers sold to a top of 2,750gns, and six sold to average £1,951.

Topping trade at 4,200gns was the reserve male champion Woodvale Trigger W797 TSI+36 SRI+49 bred by Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Dromara, County Down. Born in August 2020 he was sired by Keirsbeath Karma S538, and is the first son bred from the Oak Moor Mr Paul S311 daughter, Woodvale Tidy Bee U311. Highest bidder was Henry Reid from Omagh, County Tyrone.

Second highest price of the day 4,000gns was paid to the Matchett family – Nigel, Gail, Sarah and Sam from Portadown, who sold three bulls from their noted Birches herd to average £3,500 each.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling at 4,000gns to Geoffrey Hawthorne, Armagh, County Armagh, was the first placed Birches Lord Hudson W255 TSI+34 SRI+47. This April 2020 entry is a son of the herd’s former stock bull Cheeklaw Emlyn P480 – All-Ireland champion, and reserve Balmoral champion in 2017; while his dam is the home-bred Carrigroe Fred daughter Birches Lady Hilda T452.

Cheeklaw Emlyn P480 was also behind of the breeding of the Matchett family’s second placed Birches Lord Horace W277 TSI+34 SRI+48. This one was bred from the Carrigroe Fred daughter Birches Lady Hilda S194. Born in May 2020, he came under the hammer at 3,600gns, selling to SJ Orr from Downpatrick, County Down.

James Porter, Gillhall Estate, Dromore, County Down, sold four bulls from his noted Old Glenort prefix to average £3,334 each.

Leading his line-up at 3,900gns was the first prize winning Old Glenort Electric W324 TSI+27 SRI+38. This March 2020 bull was sired by the home-bred Old Glenort Ethan S246 – a son of 14,000gns herd sire The Moss Quebec K027. His dam is the Netherton Kentucky daughter, Schivas Ermiss T520. Buyer was dairy herd owner Robert Anderson from Dungannon.

The third placed Old Glenort Edmonton W265 TSI+30 SRI+36 sold for 3,500gns to Messrs M and B Stephens, Carryduff. This March 2020 entry was sired by the 2017 Balmoral supreme breed champion Carlhurlie Epic P021, and is out of a home-bred dam by Cardona Jewel Eric M826.

County Monaghan judge Cathal Flynn awarded the male championship ribbons to the June 2020 Home Farm Edge W507 bred by Fintan Keown, Belleek, County Fermanagh. Sired by Westellen Diego M734, he is out of Home Farm Ebony Stunner S087 – a daughter of the three times All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus champion Rosemead Karona J957.

The champion was snapped up by Patrick Quinn from Kircubbin, County Down, for 3.500gns.

Leading the female offering at 2,750gns was the second placed Richhill Missie W827 bred by Robin Lamb and Sons, Richhill, County Armagh. This fourteen-month-old heifer was sired by the 40-cow herd’s former stock bull Weeton King Lear, and is out of a home-bred dam by Aynho Rossiter Eric B125. Buyer was pedigree breeder Frank Morrison, owner of the Cluntagh Herd based at Crossgar, County Down.

Next best at 2,100gns was the Lamb family’s May 2020 Richhil Ellen Erica W746. She was sired by the home-bred TC Freedom 104 son, Richhill Bailiff U895, and is out of Richhill Ellen Erica U987 – a daughter of Weeton King Lear R452, second placed stock bull in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2019 herd competition. This one sold to Messrs Patton from Kinawley, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

The female championship was snapped up by the yearling heifer Slievecroob Kimberley X792 bred by David Whan, Dromara, County Down. Sired by Haymount War Smith R578, she is bred from the Lister Extra Special G453 daughter Slievecroob Kate N162. This heifer failed to meet her reserve and returned home unsold.

The Lamb family secured the reserve female championship with the April 2020 heifer Richhill Rosanna W676. Another by the home-bred Richhill Bailiff U895, she hails from the herd’s prolific Rosanna family – five times winner of the best cow family award in the NI club’s herd competition.

Results

Bull, born between 4/3/20 and 30/3/20 – 1, James Porter, Old Glenort Electric W324 by Old Glenort Ethan S246; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Bateman W647 by Drummeer Black Boss T807; 3, James Porter, Old Glenort Edmonton W265 by Carlhurlie Epic P021.

Bull, born between 1/4/20 and 5/4/20 – 1, S and S Matchett, Birches Lord Hudson W255 by Cheeklaw Emlyn P480; 2, S and S Matchett, Birches Bellboy W222 by Carrigroe Kian; 3rd, S and S Matchett, Birches Lord Jamie W141 by Cheeklaw Emlyn P480.

Bull, born between 21/4/20 and 1/6/20 – 1, and male champion, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Edge W507 by Westellen Diego M734; 2, S and S Matchett, Birches Lord Horace W277 by Cheelaw Emlyn P480; 3, James Porter, Old Glenort Ewing W453 by Carlhurlie Epic P021.

Bull, born between 20/6/20 and 5/8/20 – 1, and reserve male champion, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Trigger W797 by Keirsbeath Karma S539; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Posse W835 by Young Dale Superior 14S.

Female, born between 24/4/20 and 27/6/20 – 1, and reserve female champion, Robin Lamb, Richhill Rosanna W676 by Richhill Baliff U895; 2, Robin Lamb, Richhill Missie W772 by Weeton King Lear R452 ET; 3, Robin Lamb, Richhill Black Bird W691 by Richhill Baliff U895.