According to data collected by the National Farmers’ Union, female farm workers make up 54 per cent of the UK agricultural workforce - this figure includes women who are involved on family farms like those supported by the retailer.

Mother and daughter duo, Ruth and Sarah Priestly, work on Cracrop Farm in Cumbria alongside Steven and Richard Priestly. For the last 11 years, Ruth and Sarah’s family have tended Cracrop Farm close to Brampton and, before that, farmed on the outskirts of Bradford for over 80 years.

Ruth and Sarah have been providing premium wool to Woolroom since 2020, which is used to produce the brand’s Classic Collection.

Mother and daughter duo, Ruth and Sarah Priestly.

The Classic Collection sits under Woolroom’s Wool ID programme, a fully traceable scheme created in partnership with British Wool that allows customers to trace the wool used in their bedding back to the farm via a QR code.

Following in the footsteps of four generations of family, the pair help tend to the 435 acre farm and its livestock, including a flock of over 500 breeding ewes.

According to Ruth, life for women on farms and across the agricultural industry has changed within the past decade.

“Women have been hard workers on family farms for centuries and are just as capable as men. For example, you will notice at agricultural shows, there are as many, if not more women than men these days showing and preparing their livestock,” Ruth said.

Off the farm, both Ruth and Sarah hold additional roles in the agricultural industry. Ruth is company secretary at a local farmer’s auction market, and Sarah splits her time as an agricultural engineer, whilst helping her partner Tom to scan tens of thousands of sheep before lambing across the region.

Ruth greatly admires the previous generation of women in the family.

She commented: “Our grandparents and their parents before were involved in farming, and we particularly admire both my mother, Jean, and late mother-in-law, Margaret. As a family, we have been brought up to get on with the job at hand and work well together. Plus, we’re women, we’re naturals at multi-tasking!”

For Sarah, being a young female farmer has huge job satisfaction.

She stated: “I much prefer farming than sitting in an office and I urge more women to get involved. Women have the skills that modern farming needs, plus we are natural multi-taskers and used to hard work.”