Work nearing completion on Cookstown’s newest bar as owners Oakleaf reveal opening date

Work is nearing completion on Cookstown’s newest bar The 40 Thieves Tavern which owners The Oakleaf Group have confirmed will open its doors to the public on Saturday November 2nd.

The 40 Thieves, on the site of what was formerly The Central Inn on William Street, is an Irish-American style pub that promises to give patrons ‘a taste of the 19th century Big Apple’ – with more details due to be revealed over the next couple of weeks as the clock ticks down to the grand opening.

In addition to the opening of the bar, eight new serviced apartments, above and to the rear of The 40 Thieves, are due be released for rental on Saturday November 9th. This is the first phase of a ‘town centre living’ initiative to help revitalise Cookstown, once the mecca of the Mid-Ulster social scene, and encourage people to live there – with a further 15 apartments currently being built on the site.

It’s certainly been a busy year to date for the Oakleaf leisure group, which only two months ago opened The Long Mile Bar on Oldtown Street. Formerly The Oldtown Inn, the Long Mile boasts a wide selection of beers, spirits, and signature cocktails with live music, entertainment, pool, darts and televised sports from Sky and TNT Sports.

Refurbishment work is also ongoing on another of Oakleaf’s Cookstown venues, TIME Bar & Venue on James Street, with completion estimated to be in late November.

Outside of Cookstown, the group has recently completed the purchase of the popular Hagan’s Bar in Dungannon, while another acquisition, The Black Sheep bar and restaurant in The Loup is now open and trading.

“We are really looking forward to opening The 40 Thieves Tavern on Saturday November 2,” said Oakleaf group director Nicky Wright.

“Without giving too much away at this stage, the new bar will bring something fresh, lively and exciting to Cookstown and the wider Mid Ulster area - a real taste of New York in the 1850s.

Oakleaf Group Director Nicky Wright and Joe Jackson of Oakleaf Contracts are making sure that everything is on schedule as work nears completion on Cookstown’s newest bar, The 40 Thieves Tavern on William Street. The Irish-American style pub, located on the site of what was once The Central Inn in the heart of the town, promises to give patrons ‘a taste of the 19th century Big Apple’ when it opens its doors to the public on Saturday November 2nd. Eight new serviced apartments, above and to the rear of the new bar will also be released for rental on Saturday November 9th. This is the first phase of a ‘town centre living’ initiative, with another 15 apartments currently being built on the site

“Work is still ongoing on the bar’s transformation but everything is gradually coming together ahead of the grand opening and we can’t wait to welcome our first customers very soon. We’re sure they won’t be disappointed.

“Cookstown was once the social capital of Mid-Ulster with people travelling from all over Northern Ireland to attend the town’s bars and nightclubs, or the bustling Saturday market. Through our continued investment, we want to play our part in helping restore the town to its former glory by creating exciting new venues for locals and visitors – and also providing on-street accommodation to help revitalise the town centre.

“A vibrant town centre is essential for creating a thriving, inclusive community where residents can live, work, and play,” added Nicky.

Headquartered just outside Magherafelt, with offices in Dublin and Manchester, The Oakleaf Group employs approximately 280 people across its various enterprises, which include Specialist Interiors, Property Development and Hospitality Divisions.

The group opened its first entertainment venue, TIME Bar & Venue, in Cookstown in 2012 and now operates a total of eight venues in Northern Ireland, including Clubland, Cookstown, and The Harp and Fiddle in Strabane.