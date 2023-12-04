News you can trust since 1963
Working Hunter League gets underway at Ardnacashel

A lovely day was had by all at the first leg of Ardnacashel’s Working Hunter League.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:28 GMT
Everyone put in a huge amount of effort and certainly impressed the judge, Katie Crozier.

The wonderful and talented photographer for this league is Black Horse Photography, headed up by Anna.

Results are as follows

Emma Jackson and Bannvalley Whisper. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Emma Jackson and Bannvalley Whisper. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
40cm Working Hunter Horse and Pony:

1. Lewis McGimpsey, Phil (Pony);

1. Kerry Dickson, A stolen Star (Horse).

60cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:

Lewis McGimpsey and Phil. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Lewis McGimpsey and Phil. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
1. Kerry Dickson, A Stolen Star (Horse);

1. Zara Trimble, Mighty Meeko (Pony);

2. Amy Dines, Tyler (Pony).

60cm Small Breeds:

Karina McVeigh and Cococabana. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Karina McVeigh and Cococabana. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
1. Karen McCandless, Peaches;

2. Jessica Curran, Loneash Goodnight Sweetheart.

70cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:

1. Emma Jackson, Tobi (Horse);

Kerry McGrady and Fonzie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Kerry McGrady and Fonzie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
2. Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui (Horse);

1. Alex Hemsley, Vinnie (pony);

2. Cahlie Boyd, Donegreagh Gemini (pony);

3. Alice Gilmour, Harvey Moon (pony);

4. Lexie Wallace, Lucy (pony);

5. Bree Rutlage, Jewal (Pony);

Eva McGimpsey and Rathbane Legend. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Eva McGimpsey and Rathbane Legend. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
6. Steven Harrison, Badger.

80cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:

1. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana (Horse);

2. Judith Jackson, Barbara (Horse);

3. Lexi Wallace, Emily May (Horse);

4. Emma Jackson, Tobi (Horse);

5. Nicola Jellie, Willow (Horse);

1. Freya Bevan, Buddy (Pony);

2. Antonia Law, Smokie (Pony);

3. Caoimhe Digney, Smyths Pocket Rocket (Pony);

4. Hollie Savage, Ballyert Cassie.

85cm Small Hunter:

1. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana;

2. Emma Jackson, Archie;

3. Malachy Casement, Sweet Disposition.

85cm Large Breed:

1. Lesie Jones, Derrylackey Playboy;

2. Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend;

3. Brooke Rice, Champ;

4. Antonia Law, Smokie.

90cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:

1. Emma Jackson, Bannvalley Whisper;

2. Ben Cousins, Classiebawn Dukes Promise;

3. Emma Jackson, Talisman;

4. Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street;

5. Emma Jackson, Tommy;

6. Amanda Telford, Hero;

1. Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy (Pony);

2. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie (Pony);

3. Brooke Rice, Champ (Pony);

4. Lexi Wallace, Honey (Pony).

1m Horse and Pony Working Hunter:

1. Emma Jackson, Murphy;

2. Emma Jackson, Tommy;

3. Amanda Telford, Hero;

4. Rosie Mullan, Ballymac Boy;

1. Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend (Pony);

2. Megan Savage, Coffee Look Thunder (Pony).

1.10 Horse and Pony Working Hunter:

1. Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy.