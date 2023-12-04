Working Hunter League gets underway at Ardnacashel
Everyone put in a huge amount of effort and certainly impressed the judge, Katie Crozier.
The wonderful and talented photographer for this league is Black Horse Photography, headed up by Anna.
Results are as follows
40cm Working Hunter Horse and Pony:
1. Lewis McGimpsey, Phil (Pony);
1. Kerry Dickson, A stolen Star (Horse).
60cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:
1. Kerry Dickson, A Stolen Star (Horse);
1. Zara Trimble, Mighty Meeko (Pony);
2. Amy Dines, Tyler (Pony).
60cm Small Breeds:
1. Karen McCandless, Peaches;
2. Jessica Curran, Loneash Goodnight Sweetheart.
70cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:
1. Emma Jackson, Tobi (Horse);
2. Victoria McCurdy, Temple Bui (Horse);
1. Alex Hemsley, Vinnie (pony);
2. Cahlie Boyd, Donegreagh Gemini (pony);
3. Alice Gilmour, Harvey Moon (pony);
4. Lexie Wallace, Lucy (pony);
5. Bree Rutlage, Jewal (Pony);
6. Steven Harrison, Badger.
80cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:
1. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana (Horse);
2. Judith Jackson, Barbara (Horse);
3. Lexi Wallace, Emily May (Horse);
4. Emma Jackson, Tobi (Horse);
5. Nicola Jellie, Willow (Horse);
1. Freya Bevan, Buddy (Pony);
2. Antonia Law, Smokie (Pony);
3. Caoimhe Digney, Smyths Pocket Rocket (Pony);
4. Hollie Savage, Ballyert Cassie.
85cm Small Hunter:
1. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana;
2. Emma Jackson, Archie;
3. Malachy Casement, Sweet Disposition.
85cm Large Breed:
1. Lesie Jones, Derrylackey Playboy;
2. Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend;
3. Brooke Rice, Champ;
4. Antonia Law, Smokie.
90cm Horse and Pony Working Hunter:
1. Emma Jackson, Bannvalley Whisper;
2. Ben Cousins, Classiebawn Dukes Promise;
3. Emma Jackson, Talisman;
4. Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street;
5. Emma Jackson, Tommy;
6. Amanda Telford, Hero;
1. Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy (Pony);
2. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie (Pony);
3. Brooke Rice, Champ (Pony);
4. Lexi Wallace, Honey (Pony).
1m Horse and Pony Working Hunter:
1. Emma Jackson, Murphy;
2. Emma Jackson, Tommy;
3. Amanda Telford, Hero;
4. Rosie Mullan, Ballymac Boy;
1. Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend (Pony);
2. Megan Savage, Coffee Look Thunder (Pony).
1.10 Horse and Pony Working Hunter:
1. Ben Cousins, Broughshane Boy.