Working hunter riders take part in competition

The weather was amazing and the views from the Dirraw Farm Equestrian arena were spectacular.

Eilish Smith had a hard task ahead with some super combinations, all vying for their qualifying spot at NI Festival. Ciara McLaughlin kindly assisted as scribe.

The morning started with the pony section and it was great to see such good support.

Geoffrey Ross Glass and Deano taking part in the Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday

An Easter egg hunt during the course walk went down a treat.

The first class was the ever-popular x-poles and it was Cameron Barry with Rhydygrug Peter Pan who took the win, beautifully turned out and foot perfect in phase one and two. Second place went to Logan Talbot who rode a lovely round with his pony Coco.

Cameron Barry and Rhydygrug Peter Pan were in top form, taking the win in the 30/40cm class and the lovely Slinky ridden by Baran Dermikol, were second. Katie Surgeoner was on winning form, taking the win in both the 50cm and 60cm classes with her pony Prince.

The 70cm class saw only one point between each placing, a tough class to judge but it was Bethany Gilmour with Luna who took first place and just behind in second was Lisa Bloomfield with Kyra.

Caleb Mitchell and Pebbles taking part in the Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday

Aimee Torrens with her beautiful young Connemara Woodhaven Hudson Bay took the top spot in the Connemara class.

Charlene Doherty took the last win of the morning with the stunning Connemara stallion Owenbuoy Blue Ruben in the 80cm class.

The atmosphere was full of excitement for the championship, with all first and second placed combinations returning once again to the ring.

It was Cameron Barry with Rhydygrug Peter Pan who took champion and in reserve Charlene Doherty with Owenbuoy Blue Ruben.

Dolly and Sarah Brooks taking part in the Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday

The day ran perfectly to time and the weather stayed on side for the horse section.

The opening class was the 60cm and taking the first win of the afternoon was Michelle Patterson with Pinecroft Clover.

Michelle then went on to claim first place again with Pinecroft Clover in the 70cm class and in second was Heather George and Remember my Colours.

The inter riding club class was won by Six Mile Water Riding Club member Grace Morton and her horse Peggy with Causeway and Glens Riding Club member Frankie Kealey with Dan in second.

Kathryn Knox and Springvale O'Grady, reserve champions, taking part in the Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday

The 80cm class was difficult to judge, with only a couple of points between the top placings but it was Kathryn Knox and Springvale O’Grady who took the red ribbon and Frankie Kealey with Dan in second.

The small hunter class was won by Jess Parker and Bailey and in second was Grace Morton with Peggy.

A delighted Geoffrey Ross Glass booked his spot at NI Festival and took the win in the 90cm class with Deano and in second place was Karuna Gourley and KG’s Murphy.

Ben Foster with Doyle’s Romeo took the red ribbon in the metre class.

Charlotte Harding with Kontiki who took the win in the 1.10m class and Ben in second with Doyle’s Romeo.

The championship closed the day and with an electric atmosphere all first and second combinations went out to impress judge, Eilish Smith.

Cameron Barry and Rhydygrug Peter Pan champions with judge Eilish Smith and in reserve Charlene Doherty and Owenbuoy Blue Ruben who took part in the Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday

It was a very tough call but it was Charlotte Harding and Kontiki who took champion and in reserve was Kathryn Knox and Springvale O’Grady.

A super day was had at Dirraw Farm and Causeway and Glens riding club are ever grateful to Alan Campbell for the kind permission to use the arena and for all the help from him and the family in setting up and preparing the surface.

Thanks goes to club members Melissa Lemon, Ciara McLaughlin, Sarah Brooks and Susan Stokesberry for setting up on Easter Sunday.

To all the club members who helped on the day, thank you.

Thanks goes to Eilish Smith for judging and she really did have a difficult task with the high standard of competition in each class.

It was fantastic to see such a good crowd support the day.

All photographs can be purchased from the Foggy Photos Facebook page, kindly taken by Derek McClean.

Results

Ponies

X-Poles

1st Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan

2nd Logan Talbot, Coco

3rd Grace McAuley, Konnie

4th Violet Semple, Prince

30/40cm

1st Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan

2nd Baran Dermirkol, Slinky

3rd Emma McGuckin, Toby

4th Cara Connolly, Annie

5th Logan Talbot, Coco

6th Erika Dixon, Rosie

50cm

1st Katie Surgeoner, Prince

2nd Emily Blair, Bonnie of the Roe

3rd Abbie Chambers, Bobby

4th Grace Clark, Geronimo Jo

5th Emma McGuckin, Toby

6th Baran Dermirkol, Slinky

60cm

1st Katie Surgeoner, Prince

2nd Abbie Chambers, Bobby

3rd Lisa Bloomfield, Kyra

4th Rose Semple, Prince

5th Baran Dermirkol, Slinky

70cm

1st Bethany Gilmour, Luna

2nd Lisa Bloomfield, Kyra

3rd Sarah Brooks, Dolly

4th Caleb Mitchell, Pebbles

Novice Connemara

1st Aimee Torrens, Woodhaven Hudson Bay

2nd Callie Kennedy, Slieverushen Abbey

80cm

1st Charlene Doherty, Owenbuoy Blue Ruben

Pony champion: Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan

Pony reserve champion: Charlene Doherty, Owenbuoy Blue Ruben

Horses

60cm

1st Michelle Patterson, Pinecroft Clover

2nd Victoria Semple, Clover

70cm (including four-year-old)

1st Michelle Patterson, Pinecroft Clover

2nd Heather George, Remember my Colours

3rd Jessica Parker, Machno Megastar

75cm Riding Club Class

1st Grace Morton, Peggy (Six Mile Water Riding Club)

2nd Frankie Kealey, Dan (Causeway and Glens Riding Club)

80cm

1st Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady

2nd Frankie Kealey, Dan

3rd Aimee McCaw, Brooke Brough Gambler

4th Deborah Allen, Pippa

5th Geoffrey Ross Glass, Deano

6th Amy Taylor, Ralph

Small Hunter

1st Jess Parker, Bailey

2nd Grace Morton, Peggy

3rd Megan McKay, Lily

90cm

1st Geoffrey Ross Glass, Deano

2nd Karuna Gourley, KG’s Murphy

3rd Megan McKay, Lily

4th Julie Coombs, Bruno

5th Lorna Costelloe, Luna

1m

1st Ben Foster, Doyle’s Romeo

1.10m

1st Charlotte Harding, Kontiki

2nd Ben Foster, Doyle’s Romeo

Champion: Charlotte Harding, Kontiki

Reserve champion: Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady

Caleb Mitchell and Pebbles taking part in the Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday