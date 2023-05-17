Working hunter riders take part in competition
There was a fantastic turnout for Causeway and Glens Riding Club working hunter on Easter Monday.
The weather was amazing and the views from the Dirraw Farm Equestrian arena were spectacular.
Eilish Smith had a hard task ahead with some super combinations, all vying for their qualifying spot at NI Festival. Ciara McLaughlin kindly assisted as scribe.
The morning started with the pony section and it was great to see such good support.
An Easter egg hunt during the course walk went down a treat.
The first class was the ever-popular x-poles and it was Cameron Barry with Rhydygrug Peter Pan who took the win, beautifully turned out and foot perfect in phase one and two. Second place went to Logan Talbot who rode a lovely round with his pony Coco.
Cameron Barry and Rhydygrug Peter Pan were in top form, taking the win in the 30/40cm class and the lovely Slinky ridden by Baran Dermikol, were second. Katie Surgeoner was on winning form, taking the win in both the 50cm and 60cm classes with her pony Prince.
The 70cm class saw only one point between each placing, a tough class to judge but it was Bethany Gilmour with Luna who took first place and just behind in second was Lisa Bloomfield with Kyra.
Aimee Torrens with her beautiful young Connemara Woodhaven Hudson Bay took the top spot in the Connemara class.
Charlene Doherty took the last win of the morning with the stunning Connemara stallion Owenbuoy Blue Ruben in the 80cm class.
The atmosphere was full of excitement for the championship, with all first and second placed combinations returning once again to the ring.
It was Cameron Barry with Rhydygrug Peter Pan who took champion and in reserve Charlene Doherty with Owenbuoy Blue Ruben.
The day ran perfectly to time and the weather stayed on side for the horse section.
The opening class was the 60cm and taking the first win of the afternoon was Michelle Patterson with Pinecroft Clover.
Michelle then went on to claim first place again with Pinecroft Clover in the 70cm class and in second was Heather George and Remember my Colours.
The inter riding club class was won by Six Mile Water Riding Club member Grace Morton and her horse Peggy with Causeway and Glens Riding Club member Frankie Kealey with Dan in second.
The 80cm class was difficult to judge, with only a couple of points between the top placings but it was Kathryn Knox and Springvale O’Grady who took the red ribbon and Frankie Kealey with Dan in second.
The small hunter class was won by Jess Parker and Bailey and in second was Grace Morton with Peggy.
A delighted Geoffrey Ross Glass booked his spot at NI Festival and took the win in the 90cm class with Deano and in second place was Karuna Gourley and KG’s Murphy.
Ben Foster with Doyle’s Romeo took the red ribbon in the metre class.
Charlotte Harding with Kontiki who took the win in the 1.10m class and Ben in second with Doyle’s Romeo.
The championship closed the day and with an electric atmosphere all first and second combinations went out to impress judge, Eilish Smith.
It was a very tough call but it was Charlotte Harding and Kontiki who took champion and in reserve was Kathryn Knox and Springvale O’Grady.
A super day was had at Dirraw Farm and Causeway and Glens riding club are ever grateful to Alan Campbell for the kind permission to use the arena and for all the help from him and the family in setting up and preparing the surface.
Thanks goes to club members Melissa Lemon, Ciara McLaughlin, Sarah Brooks and Susan Stokesberry for setting up on Easter Sunday.
To all the club members who helped on the day, thank you.
Thanks goes to Eilish Smith for judging and she really did have a difficult task with the high standard of competition in each class.
It was fantastic to see such a good crowd support the day.
All photographs can be purchased from the Foggy Photos Facebook page, kindly taken by Derek McClean.
Results
Ponies
X-Poles
1st Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan
2nd Logan Talbot, Coco
3rd Grace McAuley, Konnie
4th Violet Semple, Prince
30/40cm
1st Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan
2nd Baran Dermirkol, Slinky
3rd Emma McGuckin, Toby
4th Cara Connolly, Annie
5th Logan Talbot, Coco
6th Erika Dixon, Rosie
50cm
1st Katie Surgeoner, Prince
2nd Emily Blair, Bonnie of the Roe
3rd Abbie Chambers, Bobby
4th Grace Clark, Geronimo Jo
5th Emma McGuckin, Toby
6th Baran Dermirkol, Slinky
60cm
1st Katie Surgeoner, Prince
2nd Abbie Chambers, Bobby
3rd Lisa Bloomfield, Kyra
4th Rose Semple, Prince
5th Baran Dermirkol, Slinky
70cm
1st Bethany Gilmour, Luna
2nd Lisa Bloomfield, Kyra
3rd Sarah Brooks, Dolly
4th Caleb Mitchell, Pebbles
Novice Connemara
1st Aimee Torrens, Woodhaven Hudson Bay
2nd Callie Kennedy, Slieverushen Abbey
80cm
1st Charlene Doherty, Owenbuoy Blue Ruben
Pony champion: Cameron Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan
Pony reserve champion: Charlene Doherty, Owenbuoy Blue Ruben
Horses
60cm
1st Michelle Patterson, Pinecroft Clover
2nd Victoria Semple, Clover
70cm (including four-year-old)
1st Michelle Patterson, Pinecroft Clover
2nd Heather George, Remember my Colours
3rd Jessica Parker, Machno Megastar
75cm Riding Club Class
1st Grace Morton, Peggy (Six Mile Water Riding Club)
2nd Frankie Kealey, Dan (Causeway and Glens Riding Club)
80cm
1st Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady
2nd Frankie Kealey, Dan
3rd Aimee McCaw, Brooke Brough Gambler
4th Deborah Allen, Pippa
5th Geoffrey Ross Glass, Deano
6th Amy Taylor, Ralph
Small Hunter
1st Jess Parker, Bailey
2nd Grace Morton, Peggy
3rd Megan McKay, Lily
90cm
1st Geoffrey Ross Glass, Deano
2nd Karuna Gourley, KG’s Murphy
3rd Megan McKay, Lily
4th Julie Coombs, Bruno
5th Lorna Costelloe, Luna
1m
1st Ben Foster, Doyle’s Romeo
1.10m
1st Charlotte Harding, Kontiki
2nd Ben Foster, Doyle’s Romeo
Champion: Charlotte Harding, Kontiki
Reserve champion: Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady