Working together to improve water quality
The project started in 2024 and was recently awarded a second phase of funding to allow the project to continue into 2026.
Key aims of the project:
- Work in partnership to train and upskill farm advisers on water quality issues;
- Develop a farmer-focused training course and resources;
- Help to further improve farmers connection with the water environment.
UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “We’re delighted to receive awarded funding for the Farm Water Project which has the ultimate aim of helping us to help farmers improve water quality. It is a positive example of how organisations can work together to deliver for the environment. Working together in local catchments with farmers is the best way to deliver for the water environment rather than heavy handed regulation.”
The Rivers Trust All-Ireland director, Mark Horton, added: “This shared project is an excellent example of genuine collaboration, building on the water-friendly, non-regulatory initiatives we’ve already been delivering in partnership with farming communities across Northern Ireland.
“By working closely with farmers, we can deepen engagement and explore workable opportunities to expand the success of the Sustainable Catchment Programme.
“It’s also a valuable chance to share knowledge, bringing together the farming expertise of UFU and CSL with The Rivers Trust’s environmental experience to co-design solutions that support agriculture while improving river health and water quality.”
Andrew Kerr, CSL, commented: “We encourage farmers to be involved in in the project and look forward to continue working with UFU and TRT to develop and upskill our staff on environmental issues.
“CSL have a history of delivering farm projects in NI and it is great to be able to extend our work by getting involved in this project.”