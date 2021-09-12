Working with vehicles during harvest time

Machines like tractors, telehandlers, forklifts and loading shovels help take some of the pressure off farm workers during this busy season.

However, many farm businesses are tempted to cut back on training for these pieces of machinery to save money, rather than viewing it as an investment in terms of time and efficiency.

Lantra offers a range of courses that will provide an operator with the essential knowledge and skills required to operate these various vehicles, including:

- Counterbalance, industrial telescopic and rough terrain telescopic lift truck

- Tractor driving and tractor driving for 13-15 year olds

- Pallet lift truck

- Loading shovel.

These courses are designed for anyone who uses or will be using these vehicles in either the agricultural or construction industry, allowing them to gain an industry recognised certificate. All the training courses include theory-based sessions and practical activities during the day.

It’s important to note, as per the HSE’s Approved Code of Practice, lift trucks should only be driven by authorised, trained and competent people.

In addition, children aged between 13 and 15 years wishing to drive a tractor for agricultural purposes on private land in Northern Ireland must successfully complete a certified training course, this is enforced by the Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Person’s) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Code of Practice (ACoP).