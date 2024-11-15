World Horse Welfare celebrates its hardworking yard staff with Groom Appreciation Day

World Horse Welfare groom Kathryn Coombes at Hall Farm in Norfolk

As the often-unsung heroes of the charity, World Horse Welfare would be lost without the 46 hardworking and dedicated grooms that work to rehabilitate the horses that come into its care.

Out in all weathers, 365 days a year, looking after sick, neglected and abused horses, ponies and donkeys, they are the grafters giving it their all to improve equine welfare.

Without letting the grooms know, the charity’s supporters were asked to send in messages of support to read out to them on the day, Friday 15 November, now marked as World Horse Welfare’s Groom Appreciation Day.

Having been with the charity for 25 years, Tony Tyler, Deputy Chief Executive at World Horse Welfare, has seen first hand the dedication of the grooms across the four Rescue and Rehoming Centres, he said: “Anyone who has worked or works with horses will understand the daily challenges they face, especially during the winter months. And, for our grooms it can be particularly hard work with horses and ponies that have been neglected, mistreated and poorly handled.

“We felt their investment in the welfare of these horses, ponies, donkeys and the occasional mule is something to be celebrated.”

Over 1,000 messages from across the UK flooded the charity’s mailboxes showing just how grateful supporters are to the people working on the frontline of animal welfare.

A video has also been released of the grooms reading some of their favourite messages to each other to mark the day, which can be viewed here.

Kathryn Coombes, who has been a groom at Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Snetterton, Norfolk for over two years, said.

Abi Tuckwell at Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire

“One of the most challenging day-to-day experiences as a groom at World Horse Welfare is having to accept that there will be some ongoing long-term effects of neglect on horses no matter how well cared for, they after arrival.

“But it is very rewarding to know you are having a positive impact on the horses’ lives.”

Abi Tuckwell who is a Senior Groom at Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire, said: “I came to the farm as a groom in July 2015, I must love the place as I have been here nearly 10 years.”

And added: “All of us love the horses we care for and when things go wrong, we really feel it, as this isn't just a job for us. If we didn't love them all, we wouldn't be working here to try and make a difference.”

World Horse Welfare is forever grateful to their hardworking staff and to all their supporters who make their work possible.

