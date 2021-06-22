World market challenges creates propionic acid shortage

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “After being made aware of the issue and recognising that some suppliers are having problems sourcing propionic acid, with suggestions that these difficulties will continue into the foreseeable future, arable growers will need to act quickly and consider all alternatives.

“We are encouraging arable growers to contact their local supplier immediately to inquire if they have stock in-hand and if not, to actively explore other alternatives on the market. Northern Ireland merchants are actively doing all they can to try identify and source alternative grain preservation products for growers.

“The situation has arisen due to serious supply challenges on the world market, and this has the potential to impact some local merchants and farm businesses. Whilst this is not Brexit related the message remains the same, growers must plan ahead and make it a priority to speak with their local suppliers as a few may still have propionic acid in stock and it will now be in high demand for harvest 2021.