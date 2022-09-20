World Ploughing Championships: Golden Plough would be dream come true for Andrew

Andrew Gill, who is secretary of Listooder Ploughing Society, has been ploughing since he was just 13 years of age and is no stranger to the championships.

This will be his second time representing Northern Ireland at the prestigious competition, following his impressive debut in the USA where he finished just outside the medal positions in fourth place.

Andrew, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016 which led to a stem cell transplant in 2018, was due to compete at the World Contest in Russia in 2020. However, it was postponed due to Covid and has since been cancelled.

Andrew Gill from Listooder preparing to compete at the World Ploughing Championships in Co Laois this week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest was recently changed to be held in the Republic of Ireland.

It’s been an eventful few months for Andrew - he recently celebrated his 30th birthday and got engaged in July.

His supportive fiancée, Ashleigh Coyle, admitted plans for the big day are “on hold” until after the world contest.

Andrew travelled to Co Laois last week, accompanied by his father William and grandfather Martin (chairman of Listooder Society), to get some practice in.

Listooder ploughman, Andrew Gill (second right) pictured ahead of the World Ploughing Championships in Co Laois this week, along with (from right), Fiona (mum), William (dad), Martin (grandfather and Listooder chairman) and fiancée Ashleigh Coyle.

He was later joined by the remainder of the Northern Ireland team, reversible competitor David Wright (Magherafelt) and coach, Rodney Crawford (Moneyreagh).

Speaking ahead of travelling to the venue, Andrew said: “I’ve been ploughing since I was 13 years old and competing at the World Ploughing Contest has been my goal – winning the Golden Plough would be my dream.

“I know the standard will be very high and I expect a lot of competition from competitors from Republic of Ireland, England, Wales, Denmark, Austria, New Zealand and USA.

“I’ve been working hard preparing my equipment and practicing at home, so I’m looking forward to what will be a great event and a huge privilege to represent my country.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, especially to my friends, family and those who have sponsored me,” Andrew concluded.

Listooder Society president, Dai Kennedy, who recently won a bronze medal at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships in Ballykelly, is confident that Andrew will do well.

“Listooder has a long and established history of members competing at international level, with Andrew being the third member competing at the world contest,” he said.

“We were so proud of his achievement finishing fourth at his debut at the world contest in USA in 2019 competing with a tractor and plough he borrowed for the event.

“This time he will have his own equipment, a Ford 5030 tractor and Kvernland plough. We are extremely proud of Andrew and, on behalf of the members of Listooder Ploughing Society, we wish his every success this week.”