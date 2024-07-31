Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discounted tickets are now on sale and entries open for the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show, which will once again welcome visitors, exhibitors and enthusiasts of vintage machinery from across the country.

Taking place on 9-10 November, the show will host over 1,000 vintage tractors, implements, horticultural machinery and commercial vehicles – alongside a plethora of trade stands and a lively auction, as well as tractor and trailer rides.

While last year was a grand celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary, this year’s focus will be on the many milestones of respected manufacturers and a world record attempt for the largest gathering of Massey Ferguson 135 tractors.

Co-supported by Friends of Ferguson Heritage (FOFH), the world record attempt will coincide with the 60th anniversary of MF 100 series production, which will be celebrated with the display of the long-standing manufacturer’s ‘Red Giants’ including the 130, 135, 165 and 175 models.

Exhibitors can enter classes online at www.newarkvintagetractorshow.com/exhibitors. (Pic: Freelance)

“We’re excited to be making a world record attempt of the highest number of MF 135s assembled at one time, with the hope of having between 150 and 200 of these tractors at the show – which will certainly be a spectacle,” commented FOFH club chair, Peter Lawrence.

“We are passionate about the 135 as it is truly the most iconic model Massey Ferguson has made and it is well represented, not only here in the UK, but also around the world. The show also coincides with the MF 135’s 60th birthday, which was launched together with the other 100 series tractors at the Smithfield Show in December 1964,” he added.

“The event will help protect the legacy of Harry Ferguson for future generations; we look forward to welcoming members and non-members taking part in this event.”

Joining Massey Ferguson in a 60th year celebration will be the Ford 6X 1000 series. A collection of Pre-Force tractors will be on display including the 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 models, dating from 1964 to 1968. Ford will also be celebrating 85 years of the Ford 2N, 9N, and 9NAN models, the latter boasting the Ferguson three-point linkage system.

Pictured at a past Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show. (Pic: Freelance)

Elsewhere on the showground, the show will be commemorating 85 years since the introduction of the Bedford O series, as well as paying tribute to the wartime David Brown VAK1 series. Visitors are also invited to participate in the show’s celebration of Scammell lorries, 75 years of the John Deere two-cylinder diesel engine, and 50 years of the ERF B series lorry.

A showcase of sugar beet machinery will also demonstrate the technical and engineering evolution of the root crop’s production throughout the years. And with its origins in nearby Grantham, Aveling Barford will display plant equipment.

As ever, the show will hold a full catalogue of classes for club stands, tractors, stationary engines, horticultural and heritage implements and displays, as well as commercial, military, car and motorbike classes.

New for 2024 is the Best Modified Tractor class, with the title going to the best substantially changed tractor – a chance for exhibitors to demonstrate their own kind of creativity. Judging of entries for all classes will take place on the morning of Saturday (9 Nov) with the awards ceremony taking place at 6pm in the Sir Stuart Goodwin building, before live music to enjoy into the evening.

For visitors wishing to stay, the show offers a weekend experience ticket including up to three nights camping and admission to the show for two adults. Camping for exhibitors is also available.

Members of the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society are able to camp free of charge, as one of the many membership perks.

“The show has become a pretty special event over the years,” said show organiser, Elizabeth Halsall. “It is a complete homage to vintage tractors, vehicles and machinery.

“It is the perfect opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy the nostalgia and share stories, which are as much a part of the machines as their mechanical parts. We are looking forward to another brilliant event.”

- Tickets are available at: www.newarkvintagetractorshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/

Discounted day tickets are £15/adult (17+ years) until 1 November, increasing to £19 thereafter. Children and youths (16 years and under) enter for free.