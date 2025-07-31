World’s leading luxury store opts for gin and vodka from Bushmills

Martha Garbe and James Richardson, founders of Basalt Distillery in Bushmills.

PATRONS of Harvey Nichols, the iconic store in London’s plush Knightsbridge, now have an opportunity to experience award-winning gin and vodka distilled close to the famed Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim.

Volcanic Rock Gin and Vodka from Basalt Distillery, Bushmills, is now on the shelves of Harvey Nichols, rated the world’s leading luxury retailer, in London and its other stores in Edinburgh and Dublin.

Basalt Distillery, a FoodNI member, was founded in 2022 by Martha Garbe and James Richardson, chemical engineering graduates from Edinburgh’s Heriot Watt University.

The business breakthrough in London coincided with the innovation-led distillery’s success in this year’s influential UK Great Taste Awards, winning seven stars, including a coveted three stars and a Northern Ireland Golden Fork nomination for its gin, and two-stars each for a gin and vodka.

A Golden Fork is awarded to the best local product in the awards.

The gin was praised by the expert judges as “serious and sophisticated… powerfully aromatic yet balanced with kombu, citrus, and spice delivering a bracing, complex experience, softening beautifully with ice or tonic”. The vodka was recognised for its “clarity, purity, and elegance”.

Basalt Distillery has won widespread acclaim for its ultra-premium spirits, gaining gold in The Spirits Business Gin Masters 2025; Young Business Woman of the Year – Northern Ireland 2025 (Martha Garbe); and Young Business Leader of the Year (James and Martha).

Martha is understandably jubilant at the host of prestigious awards. “This year has been a turning point for us,” she says. “To receive three-stars and a Golden Fork nomination from the Great Taste Awards while seeing Basalt on the shelves of Harvey Nichols feels surreal and deeply rewarding.

“These milestones reflect what we care about most – authenticity, innovation, and a relentless focus on quality. We’re proud to see our spirits standing alongside some of the most respected names in the world,” adds Martha.