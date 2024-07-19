Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

1,700 exhibitors, 2,000 animals and 120,000 visitors are expected at the world’s sustainable livestock show.

The world’s number one sustainable livestock show, the Sommet, is also a must-do trade fair for all those involved in agricultural machinery, agricultural supplies, agri-energy and more.

This 33rd edition will host 2,000 animals representing 70 different breeds of livestock, 1,700 exhibitors from 35 countries and a packed programme for the expected 120,000 visitors:

- The Salers beef breed National Championships with 400 animals in judging

- The Simmental dairy breed European Championships with 56 cows from 3 countries in judging

- Kazakhstan, this year’s guest of honour

- The “Sommets d’Or” competition that rewards the best technical innovations techniques

- The “Fermiers d’Or” competition that rewards the best farm-processed food products

- More than 130 conferences covering all the current hot topics in farming

- Several fun and convivial evenings organised by the Young Farmers Union, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, and the dairy sector, to name just a few events.

For Fabrice Berthon, the show’s general manager, “This 2024 edition is already looking very good. The exhibitors are almost complete (96% of show space has already been booked) with over four months until the start of the show. It’s going to be an exceptional event. At a time when agriculture is facing major challenges, our event throws light on the many issues facing livestock farmers, such as replacing the current generation of farmers, young people setting up in business, farmers’ quality of life, improving incomes, climate change, animal welfare, etc. They come to us to learn more about the challenges they ultimately face.

“The Sommet de l’élevage gives them solutions, ideas and perspectives that they may not find elsewhere. All in the festive, friendly atmosphere for which our event is world renowned. Because that too is all part of the Sommet, four days of sharing, chatting and laughing, it’s some valuable down time for everyone!”

As an international business forum, the Sommet de l’élevage welcomes more than 5,000 foreign visitors from over 90 countries, who come to discover French cattle and sheep breeds, and meet suppliers of farm equipment, animal feed and health products, and not forgetting new technologies and the latest industry innovations.

As every year, they can expect a VIP welcome with a specific programme of events and activities to include access to the International Lounge, farm visits and the international gala evening.

Find out more at https://www.sommet-elevage.fr/en