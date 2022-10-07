Worms are a problem whether birds are free ranged or housed

“During the housing order in the winter, some farmers thought that they didn’t need to continue worming their flock, without realising that the litter actually provides the perfect warm, moist environment for worm eggs to survive.”

As a result, a significant number of farms had hens showing signs of heavy worm burdens this summer.

“Just walking through the birds with the farmer I could see visible signs of ill thrift, pale combs and runny manure. That’s enough for me to recommend we take a faecal sample to check for the presence of worm eggs. Samples should be pooled from at least 30 different manures – your vet can advise how.”

Caroline Hall, from Parklands Vets, on Glenn Allen's free-range poultry farm near Ballygawley.

Free range birds mostly acquire a parasitic worm burden by ingesting eggs or infective larvae directly from the ground, whereas worm eggs and larvae are introduced to housed birds via human footwear and clothing, feedbags or equipment.

Once introduced, they can survive and thrive in the ideal conditions in the litter at all times of the year. The worm life cycle means that birds can acquire infection and 21-28 days later shed eggs that further infect the flock and repeat the cycle.

The good news for farmers is that treatment is quick and simple, and farmers will start to see an improvement quite quickly. Vets can prescribe an appropriate worming treatment, such as Panacur Aquasol, that is easy to administer via the drinking water. The treatment period is five consecutive days with zero egg withdrawal.

“Farmers seem very happy to use it as water application is easy through the tank or dosing pump and I don’t hear any reports of clogging or a reduction in water consumption, so it appears to be palatable to the birds,” explains Caroline. Farmers also report an improvement in eggshell colour and quality and productivity in line with breed standards as a result of effective worm treatment.

Hens on Glenn Allen's free-range poultry farm near Ballygawley.

Roundworms can cause significant production losses. Caecal worms are also common in Ireland, and the major risk with this type of worm is the ability to transfer Blackhead disease to hens via their eggs. Caroline sees cases of Blackhead disease and associated mortality every two to three months. Treating these hens for worms every six weeks mitigates the risk of mortality from Blackhead. This year Caroline saw unusually high levels of Capillaria in July through to August, possibly due to the warm weather accelerating the reproduction cycle.

“The thing to remember is that it’s possible for a small worm burden to become a large problem really quickly, especially in larger houses. I’ve seen serious issues develop in multi-tier or ‘barn-laid’ houses that have also required management changes. Worm eggs can survive outside the host for long periods and need warmth and moisture to develop. As well as regular worming to break the cycle, other measures such as effective clean down and disinfection between flocks, cleaning out the scratch area mid flock or introducing oregano oil into their water can also help keep on top of the problem.”