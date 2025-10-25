Wright brothers crowned champion ploughmen at Killead’s 108th match

The young ploughman collected an array of silverware, including the Clyde Memorial Cup for the overall winner, the Gallagher Cup for the best finish, the York Cup for the best ins and outs, and the Ardmore Cup for the winner of the world style reversible class.

Runner-up and recipient of the Mobil Oil Company Plaque was his brother, the second placed world style reversible competitor Jack Wright.

The Wright family have a long association with ploughing. Jack and Harry look set to follow in the footsteps of their father David, and grandfather Don.

Killead Ploughing Society chairman William Johnston congratulated the competitors and the winners. He thanked the judges and everyone who had supported and contributed to the success of the event.

This year’s judges were George Murphy, William Hogg, Mercer Ward and Wilfred Gill.

The awards were presented by Mrs Wiemy Erwin.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Killead Ploughing Society is indebted to the following sponsors for their generous and continued support: Johnston Refrigeration Services, William Johnston Contracts, Drumhill Tractors, Greenmount Country Stores, Erwin Agri-Care Ltd, George Fleming, Beatty Fuel and Farm Supplies, Ashdale Farm, Cowan Bros, Martin Supplies, Firmount Veterinary Clinic and Islandbawn Stores.

Results from 108th ploughing match

TROPHIES

Clyde Memorial Cup, for Champion of Field: Harry Wright.

Mobil Oil Company Plaque for the runner-up Champion of Field: Jack Wright.

Des Wright Cup, best openings on World Style Class: Jonathan Lemon.

Gallagher Cup, best finish in World Style Class: Harry Wright

Best work by a competitor under 25yrs: Harry Simms.

York Street Cup, best ins and outs: Harry Wright

Wilson Feeds Cup, best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Sam Uprichard

RA Erwin Memorial Cup, for youngest ploughman: Ashton Wallace

Sam Moore Memorial Cup, best turned out tractor and plough: Nigel Gamble

McClelland Cup, winner of world style class: Jonathan Lemon.

Ardmore Cup, winner of world style reversible class: Harry Wright.

Gray Contracts Cup, winner of under 25yrs commercial reversible class: Ashton Wallace

Don Wright Cup, winner of commercial reversible class: Alan Wallace

Macrete (Ireland) Cup, winner of intermediate vintage class: Sam Uprichard

Simms Cup, winner of vintage classic class: Robert Acheson

Hyde Cup, winner of novice vintage class: Harry Simms. CLASSES

Class 1: Open World Style 12" (Split Openings) - 1, Jonathan Lemon; 2, Mark Taggart.

Class 2: World Style Reversible - 1, Harry Wright; 2 Jack Wright.

Class 3: Under 25yrs Commercial Reversible - 1, Ashton Wallace.

Class 4: Commercial Reversible (3 or 4 furrow) - 1, Alan Wallace; 2, William Johnston; 3, Dylan George.

Class 5 - Intermediate Vintage - 1, Sam Uprichard; 2, Marc Gamble; 3, Kyle Gilmore.

Class 6 - Vintage Classic - 1, Robert Acheson; 2, Nigel Gamble; 3, David Lemon. Class 7 - Novice Vintage - 1, Harry Simms.

1 . Marc Gamble competed in the intermediate vintage class at the 108th match. Picture: Julie Hazelton Marc Gamble competed in the intermediate vintage class at the 108th match. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2 . Vintage classic ploughman NIgel Gamble won the trophy for the best turned out tractor and plough. Picture: Julie Hazelton Vintage classic ploughman NIgel Gamble won the trophy for the best turned out tractor and plough. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3 . Pictured at Killead’s 108th match are George Murphy, Albert Oliver and Gloria Wallace. Picture: Julie Hazelton Pictured at Killead’s 108th match are George Murphy, Albert Oliver and Gloria Wallace. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales