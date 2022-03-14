Year end planning for farming businesses

From 6 April 2022, dividend tax rates and National Insurance Contributions (NIC’s) for employers, employees and the self-employment will rise by 1.25%.

In addition, corporation tax will increase from 19% to 25% from 1 April 2023, accompanied by a small company’s rate of 19% for profits up to £50,000, tapering to 25% for profits of £250,000 or more.

These changes will all affect the effective rates of tax paid on the different ways of withdrawing funds from a company from April 2022 onwards. Taking action now may be cost-effective; it may be sensible to withdraw profits now at lower rates.

Omagh based accountant Seamus McCaffrey

The position depends on a number of factors for company owners. Dividends are not tax deductible against the company’s corporation tax liability. Dividends may alter the value of the company’s shares up or down and this may not be desirable.

Also, dividends do not allow the recipient to pay tax-deductible pension contributions. Payment of pension contribution by the company is normally the most tax-effective way to withdraw funds and the payment of such funds will normally be tax deductible.

Companies and unincorporated business should utilize the extended relief which allows a three-year carry-back of losses. Capital Allowances available on the purchase of eligible plant and machinery requires careful consideration. All businesses can claim up to 100% on the purchase of new or secondhand items up to £1 million spend to 31 March 2023. To the extent that the expenditure is not claimed in the first year, the balance may be claimed at the rate of 18% reducing balance in the second and subsequent years. There are some items of plant and machinery that attract different rates of Capital Allowances.

Where a company buys new qualifying plant and machinery between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2023, the company claim a 130% super-deduction. For all Capital Allowances claims the item of plant and machinery must be in use on the last day of the accounting period. In addition, the plant and machinery must be paid for either during the accounting period or within four months after the end of the accounting period.

Where members of the farm family work on the farm, consideration should be given to ensuring that they are paid reasonable wages, and this is claimed as a business expense. The family member must be at least 13 years, do work on the farm and be paid an amount that is reasonable having regard to age and work done. Where a farmer’s son or daughter is employed on the farm and is attending a full-time course in agriculture at a third level college, payment up to £15,480 to the employee for the current academic year may be paid free of tax and national insurance. In addition, the payment will constitute an allowable deduction in arriving at the farmers tax liability.