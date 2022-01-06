Yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland - snow and ice forecast

Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are also likely.

Image: Met Office

Scattered showers will spread eastwards this afternoon, turning increasingly wintry in the west this evening.

Tonight, there will be clear periods and wintry showers, with snow possible at lower levels, especially over western areas.

There will be fewer showers over counties Antrim and Down.

You should expect fresh to strong westerly winds, with frost in shelter and a minimum temperature of -1°C.

Tomorrow, there are sunny spells forecast, with further wintry showers expected during the morning.

These will die out in the afternoon but it will feel cold, with fresh westerly winds.