Yellow weather warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland

The warning will come into force at 8pm tonight, lasting until 5am tomorrow (Thursday).

Counties affected include Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The strong winds may cause some travel disruption.

Image: Met Office

Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts up to 55mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed areas, before easing beyond midnight.

What to expect:

*Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible

*Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely