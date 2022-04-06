Yellow weather warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for parts of Northern Ireland.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:16 pm
The warning will come into force at 8pm tonight, lasting until 5am tomorrow (Thursday).
The strong winds may cause some travel disruption.
Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts up to 55mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed areas, before easing beyond midnight.
What to expect:
*Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible
*Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
*Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations