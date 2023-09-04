YFC members splash out at Co Down rally night
On Friday 4th August Co Down YFC held their annual county rally night at Ballynahinch Rugby Club and what a night it was.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
It was great to see so many old and new faces from clubs across Co Down, taking part in the variety of challenges in order to claim first place and be awarded the prestigious rally shield.
Members competed in games including the sack race, tag rugby, rounders, and many more and finished off the night with a slip and slide.
Well done to everyone who got involved and a huge congratulations to the teams that placed.
1st place – Spa YFC
2nd place – Ballywalter YFC
3rd place – Moneyrea YFC