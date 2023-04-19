YFCU AGM 2023 is hailed a big success

Proudly sponsored by Massey Ferguson, one of the world's leading tractor brands, the conference brought together members from across the organisation to celebrate their shared commitment to its goals and values.

Kick-starting YFCU AGM weekend of 2023, Friday night saw the VIP president’s dinner, where YFCU members, staff and special guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosie Bennett and Ed Dungait from National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, and Lucy Mitchell and Katie Burns of Scottish Association Young Farmers’ Clubs, along with Niall Evans, chair of Rural Youth Europe and came together to celebrate the tenure of Peter Alexander and all his achievements.

YFCU presidential team 2023/2024, newly elected president, Stuart Mills, centre, and deputy president, Richard Beattie, right, with vice president, Matthew Livingstone (left). Front row left to right, Vice presidents, Rachel Smith, Shannen Vance and Kristina Fleming

Celebrations continued into the night with a fancy dress disco, where people dressed up as something beginning with their first initial.

The atmosphere was electric as young farmers danced the night away and caught up with friends old and new.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday’s proceedings began with a treasure hunt, encouraging members to work together to claim the top spot.

Prizes were kindly provided by event sponsors Massey Ferguson.

Alan Boyd, United Feeds, ruminant nutrition team leader with YFCU president, Stuart Mills and the county winners of the junior member of the year competition

The YFCU were thrilled to invite their five club of the year finalists; Ballywalter YFC, Cappagh YFC, Collone YFC, Curragh YFC and Randalstown YFC to battle it out in a quiz, with Collone YFC claiming the title of club of the year 2023 for the second year in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AGM and conference was officially opened by YFCU president, Peter Alexander.

Following this, Peter took to the stage to give an overview of his two years as president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

A speech was then given by Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson.

Chairs of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster committees, left to right, Linzi Stewart, chairperson of mental health committee, Ian Walker, chairperson of agriculture, environmental and rural affairs committee, Hannah Kirkpatrick, chairperson of mental health committee, Kaitlyn Martin, chair of programming and development committee

Advertisement

Advertisement

YFCU honorary treasurer, Bob Esler, presented the financial report for the year, mentioning that clubs are slowly regaining their pre-Covid membership levels with an increase in numbers from last year.

He concluded by highlighting the importance of a combined approach from county level, mentors, headquarters all working together to support clubs and members to increase participation over the coming year.

Niall Evans, chair of Rural Youth Europe, Lucy Mitchell, national chair of Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs and Rosie Bennett, chair of National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, all addressed the attendees of the AGM.

Each offered their congratulations to Peter for his outstanding tenure as president, and wished the best of luck to the new presidential team as they assume their responsibilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collone YFC members, Karen Walker, and Harry Chambers, collecting the Ann Cameron Cup for club of the year from Power NI’s marketing manager, Amy Bennington

Once voting had closed, the incoming presidential team for the 23/24 year was announced.

Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC was titled as president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, announcing his theme of TEAM YFCU which stand for “Together, Everyone, Achieves More”, and his chosen charity as the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Following this Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC was elected into the deputy president role, accepting with a positive and encourage speech.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new YFCU president, Stuart Mills, said: ‘I would like to firstly thank you for electing me as president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster. I am honoured and humbled by your support and the opportunity for me to represent over 3,500 members of our prestigious association.”

The four positions of vice president went to re-elected member Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC, with Kristina Fleming, Ballywalter YFC, Rachel Smith, Moycraig YFC and Matthew Livingstone, Collone YFC taking on the role for the first time. Adam Alexander and Lynne Montgomery were thanked for their service as vice presidents and their significant contribution to the organisation, as they stepped down from their official roles.

As the AGM closed, the president and deputy president began their new duties, as Richard Beattie began the prize giving ceremony, announcing the outstanding achievements of YFCU members from the preceding year; a highly anticipated part of the YFCU AGM which recognises the efforts, hard work, and commitment of members and clubs.

Back row left to right, Katie Burns, past national chair of Scottish Association Young Farmers’ Clubs, Lucy Mitchell, current national chair of Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs, Rosie Bennett, incoming chair of National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, front row left to right, Ed Dungait, current chair of National Federation of Young and Niall Evans, chair of Rural Youth Europe and member of CFfi Cymru Wales YFC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Member of the year awards, proudly sponsored by United Feeds, were presented by Alan Boyd, United Feeds, ruminant nutrition team leader.

Alan said United Feeds were delighted to continue their support of the YFCU and in particular the member of the year and top official competitions.

He said: “The winners of these competitions showcase the many important life skills that are developed through membership of the YFCU.”

Junior member of the year was awarded to Lucy Morton, Bleary YFC, while Rachel Smith, Moycraig YFC was named as senior member of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amy Bennington, Power NI, marketing manager presented the Ann Cameron Cup awarded for Club of the Year, collected by Karen Walker and Harry Chambers, members of Collone YFC.

Amy said: “Congratulations to 2023 Club of the Year, Collone YFC, worthy winners of this award. We’re really proud to have supported YFCU, not just for the last decade as club of the year sponsor, but also as a platinum sponsor and sustainability partner for the organisation.”

The Ulster Young Farmer competition sponsored by Danske Bank is one of the Associations most prestigious awards within the agri sector.

Jack Johnston, Randalstown YFC, took home first place overall and the McCausland Trophy. In the under 21 category first place and Golden Plough Trophy went to Jamie Bell, Gleno Valley YFC. Finally, first place in the Junior Ulster Young Farmer competition and winning the Robin Swan Trophy was Grace George, Collone YFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the prize giving ceremony, members attended committee meetings where Chair and vice chair positions were elected.

Kaitlyn Martin, Ballywalter YFC was elected as chair and Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC as vice chair of the programming and development committee. Ian Walker, Collone YFC was elected as chair and Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC as vice chair of the agriculture, environmental and rural affairs committee.

Once all official proceedings had drawn to a close, it was time for the members to celebrate their achievements and enjoy a night of dinner and dancing, concluding the AGM and conference 2023.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank their principal sponsor, Massey Ferguson for their sponsorship and support for the 2023 AGM and conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Member success and outstanding achievements celebrated at YFCU AGM

The YFCU recognised their members’ success and outstanding achievements at their recent AGM.

The Ann Cameron Cup for the Club of the Year competition, sponsored by Power NI, was presented to Collone YFC for the second year running. The stages of this highly competed award assess young farmers clubs throughout Northern Ireland on; their maintenance of club accounts, member recruitment, retention, and participation levels; diversity of programme and community involvement; club best practices; and a promotional media task.

The winners of the YFCU Top Officials competition, sponsored by United Feeds were also presented. This prestigious competition recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individual members who have contributed significantly to the growth and success of YFCU over the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top treasurer: Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

Top secretary: Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

Top leader: Adrianna Coulter, Straid YFC

Top PRO: Sophie Hawthorne, Collone YFC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior member of the year: Rachel Smith, Moycraig YFC

Junior member of the year: Lucy Morton, Bleary YFC

Sponsored by Danske Bank, the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition is one of the most prestigious competitions in the organisation’s calendar and provides young people with the opportunity to show off their professional skills in the Agricultural Sector.

Ulster Young Farmer overall winner: Jack Johnston, Randalstown YFC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulster Young Farmer under 21 winner: Jamie Bell, Gleno Valley YFC

Ulster Young Farmer junior winner: Grace George, Collone YFC

The President’s Award Scheme top achievers were presented with their plaques by newly elected president, Stuart Mills. The scheme recognises members for participating in and contributing to competitions, events and activities offered by YFCU. Over one hundred members are presented with certificates, with the top achievers in each of the six age categories receiving additional praise at the AGM.

12-14 - 1st place – Jack Orr, Kilraughts YFC

Advertisement

Advertisement

14-16 - 1st place – Rebecca George, Collone YFC

16-18 - 1st place – Kerry Jamison, Kilraughts YFC

18-21 - 1st place – Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

21-25 - 1st place – Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

Advertisement

Advertisement

25-30 - 1st place – Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC

The YFCU would like to thank all the competition sponsors for their support and commitment, and the judges who volunteer their time, expertise, and knowledge to make these competitions a success and encourage the continued development of our members.

Newly elected president Stuart Mills, with Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson

Jack Johnston, Randalstown YFC, who won overall winner of Ulster Young Farmer 2023 with YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sophie Hawthrone, Collone YFC, who won PRO of the year 2023 with YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC, who won treasurer of the year 2023 with YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Adrianna Coulter, Straid YFC, who won club leader of the year 2023 with YFCU president, Stuart Mills

Newly elected YFCU vice president and member of Moycraig YFC, Rachel Smith who won senior member of the year 2023 with Alan Boyd, United Feeds

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collone YFC, winners of club of the year competition 2023, sponsored by Power NI