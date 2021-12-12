YFCU Annual Choir Festival at Portadown Town Hall

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, Northern Ireland’s largest Rural Youth Organisation headlined their Annual Choir Festival at Portadown Town Hall on 2nd December 2021.

Sunday, 12th December 2021, 12:55 pm

Gleno Valley YFC/Straid YFC wowed the judges with their renditions of The Lord is my Shepherd and The Rose, with the singers being awarded overall first place for their performance.

Results

Best Solo – Mya McCullough, Gleno/Straid YFC.

Best Choral Piece – ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’ – Gleno/Straid YFC.

Best Accompaniment – Zara Heggarty, Kilraughts YFC.

OVERALL PLACINGS

1st Place – Gleno Valley/Straid YFC; 2nd Place – Kilraughts YFC; 3rd Place – Trillick & District YFC

Peter Alexander, YFCU President said: “The YFCU Choir Festival is a great festive event that promotes teamwork within YFCU. The standard of singing this evening was excellent and it was fantastic to see members coming together to showcase their club’s singing talents. I would like to give a special thank you to Power NI for kindly sponsoring YFCU Choir Festival.”

