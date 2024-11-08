YFCU are proud to be corporate members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) corporate membership was started up in 2019 by Derek himself, who was employed by the UFU as the membership and events director at the time.
Members receive weekly industry updates, can attend networking events, and obtain marketing opportunities.
Corporate members also assist the Union in providing the services we offer to our members.
Craig Scott (Ulster Farmers’ Union) said: “I am delighted that the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster have come on board as a corporate member.
“Having a long-standing relationship with the organisation and working on many agricultural related initiatives in the past and hopefully in the future, it is only right that we further cement this close connection.
“In the UFU, we strongly believe that young people are the future and next generation of our industry, and it is essential to provide them with the skills, knowledge, and resources to succeed assisting along the way to gain invaluable knowledge, skills and contacts.
“We hope that through this corporate membership offering we can assist YFCU to strive to do this and support rural young people.”
Derek Lough (YFCU) said: “We are supporting the UFU to achieve their objective of making Northern Irish family farms viable and sustainable.
“We recognise that many of our current members will be primary producers either now or in the future and we can help amplify their voices through UFU structures.
“It also allows us to broaden our reach to the rest of the industry and highlight the work that we are doing in rural communities.”