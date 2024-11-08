Chief executive officer of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), Derek Lough was presented with a certificate from corporate sales executive of Ulster Farmers’ Union, Craig Scott, on acceptance of becoming a proud corporate member.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) corporate membership was started up in 2019 by Derek himself, who was employed by the UFU as the membership and events director at the time.

Members receive weekly industry updates, can attend networking events, and obtain marketing opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corporate members also assist the Union in providing the services we offer to our members.

Craig Scott (UFU) presents Derek Lough (YFCU) with certificate

Craig Scott (Ulster Farmers’ Union) said: “I am delighted that the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster have come on board as a corporate member.

“Having a long-standing relationship with the organisation and working on many agricultural related initiatives in the past and hopefully in the future, it is only right that we further cement this close connection.

“In the UFU, we strongly believe that young people are the future and next generation of our industry, and it is essential to provide them with the skills, knowledge, and resources to succeed assisting along the way to gain invaluable knowledge, skills and contacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that through this corporate membership offering we can assist YFCU to strive to do this and support rural young people.”

Derek Lough (YFCU) said: “We are supporting the UFU to achieve their objective of making Northern Irish family farms viable and sustainable.

“We recognise that many of our current members will be primary producers either now or in the future and we can help amplify their voices through UFU structures.

“It also allows us to broaden our reach to the rest of the industry and highlight the work that we are doing in rural communities.”