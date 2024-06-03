YFCU deputy president Kristina Fleming speaks to Downtown Country’s Lisa McHugh at the Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kristina Fleming (deputy president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster) spoke with singer and songwriter Lisa McHugh from Downtown Country at the 2024 Balmoral Show.

Kristina told Lisa how boys and girls aged between 12 and 30 can become a member of the YFCU and discussed the fantastic opportunities available, including prospects to travel across the UK and further afield with the Rural Youth European Rally.

Lisa was interested to hear about the exciting opportunities that took place at the show and was delighted to hear that there are other 3,600 members of the YFCU across Northern Ireland.

