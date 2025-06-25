YFCU floral art final blooms at the Co Armagh Show

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) held their highly anticipated floral art final on Saturday 14th June 2025 at the Co Armagh Show.

Despite challenging weather conditions, members showcased exceptional creativity, talent, and attention to detail, producing stunning floral arrangements for the judges and public to admire.

The event was made possible thanks to the kind support of Collone YFC, who provided the use of their stand at the Co Armagh Showgrounds and assisted with the smooth running of the competition throughout the day.

YFCU would also like to express sincere thanks to Power NI for their continued sponsorship of the floral art competition, helping to support and encourage the creativity and development of young people across Northern Ireland.

Prize winners in the 14-16 category pictured with YFCU president Richard Beattie and Caragh O’Neill from Power NI

The results from the floral art final 2025 were as follows:

12-14 section

First Leah Preston - Cappagh YFC

Second Cassie Bloomfield - Kilrea YFC

The winner of the 12-14 category, Leah Preston from Cappagh YFC

Third Robyn Orr - Ballywalter YFC

14-16 section

First Emily Maneely - Moneymore YFC

Second Jamie Shaw - Finvoy YFC

The winner of the 16-18 category, Leah McNeilly from Randalstown YFC

Third Katie Coulter - Ballywalter YFC

16-18 section

First Leah McNeilly - Randalstown YFC

Second Rebecca George - Collone YFC

Prize winners in the 25-30 category pictured with YFCU president Richard Beattie and Caragh O’Neill from Power NI

Third Leah Brodison - Castlecaulfield YFC

18-21 section

First Octavia Wilson - Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Second Ivanna Strawbridge - Coleraine YFC

Third Lauren Wilson - Gleno Valley YFC

21-25 section

First Georgia Nichol - Randalstown YFC

Second Zoe Weir - Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Third Megan Christie - Garvagh YFC

25-30 section

First Rosalyn Magee - Spa YFC

Second Claire Adams - Lisnamurrican YFC

Third Lynsay Beattie - Seskinore YFC

YFCU would like to congratulate all the competitors who took part and commend them for the outstanding standard of work produced.

The floral art final continues to be a highlight of the YFCU competition calendar, celebrating the creative talents and artistic abilities of members from across the organisation.