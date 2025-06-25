YFCU floral art final blooms at the Co Armagh Show
Despite challenging weather conditions, members showcased exceptional creativity, talent, and attention to detail, producing stunning floral arrangements for the judges and public to admire.
The event was made possible thanks to the kind support of Collone YFC, who provided the use of their stand at the Co Armagh Showgrounds and assisted with the smooth running of the competition throughout the day.
YFCU would also like to express sincere thanks to Power NI for their continued sponsorship of the floral art competition, helping to support and encourage the creativity and development of young people across Northern Ireland.
The results from the floral art final 2025 were as follows:
12-14 section
First Leah Preston - Cappagh YFC
Second Cassie Bloomfield - Kilrea YFC
Third Robyn Orr - Ballywalter YFC
14-16 section
First Emily Maneely - Moneymore YFC
Second Jamie Shaw - Finvoy YFC
Third Katie Coulter - Ballywalter YFC
16-18 section
First Leah McNeilly - Randalstown YFC
Second Rebecca George - Collone YFC
Third Leah Brodison - Castlecaulfield YFC
18-21 section
First Octavia Wilson - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Second Ivanna Strawbridge - Coleraine YFC
Third Lauren Wilson - Gleno Valley YFC
21-25 section
First Georgia Nichol - Randalstown YFC
Second Zoe Weir - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Third Megan Christie - Garvagh YFC
25-30 section
First Rosalyn Magee - Spa YFC
Second Claire Adams - Lisnamurrican YFC
Third Lynsay Beattie - Seskinore YFC
YFCU would like to congratulate all the competitors who took part and commend them for the outstanding standard of work produced.
The floral art final continues to be a highlight of the YFCU competition calendar, celebrating the creative talents and artistic abilities of members from across the organisation.
