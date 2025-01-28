YFCU get involved in the Ulster Farmers’ Union conference at the Dunadry Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), in partnership with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) were delighted to hold their agricultural conference on Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in Co Antrim.

This event, themed My Farm 2100: A Glimpse into the Future gathered over 150 farmers and growers together to look to the future of agriculture.

The event featured an impressive line-up of speakers including Jack Bobo, Rogier Schulte, Chris Elliott, Joe Stanley and Abi Reader, who discussed topics including food security, sustainability and agricultural innovation.

The YFCU well-being and development committee were honoured to host a workshop and explain their focus on supporting YFCU members with their mental health and well-being.

Kristina Fleming, Richard Beattie and Derek Lough

Vice chairperson of the committee, Emma Knox from Crumlin YFC explained that they offer training to members who wish to become YFSeesYou ambassadors, who volunteer to deliver talks across Northern Ireland and help normalise conversations about mental health and well-being within rural communities.

Emma participated in an insightful panel discussion at the end of the conference, discussing the opportunities and challenges facing young people in rural communities across Northern Ireland.

She said: “The conference was invaluable as I was able to share the positive work of the YFCU well-being and development committee with business professionals, farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

“I discussed our main focus and how those in the audience could provide their support for future campaigns.

Ellen Bates, Sarah Spence, Joyce Allen and Claire Young

“I enjoyed being able to give a Young Farmers’ perspective of how farming will change and develop by 2100 and what the Young Farmers of today can bring to the table.”

Deputy president of the YFCU, Kristina Fleming, attended the event and delivered the closing speech.

She said: “The conference was one of the most energising and positive events I have attended in my time as a YFCU member. I came away from the event feeling refreshed, positive and looking forward to the next 75 years of agriculture.”

Vice president Matthew Livingstone from Collone YFC said: “It was a very interesting day to hear from lots of speakers on how they expect farming to look in 2100 and how we can move forward with the changes that lie ahead in agriculture.”