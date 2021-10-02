YFCU girls’ football final at Balmoral Show 2021

Kilrea YFC senior girl’s football team

Senior teams and junior teams enthusiastically took to the cattle rings to battle it out for a place in the final.

Both junior and senior teams played in their own league.

At the end of each league, the top two teams from the junior and senior tournaments played against each other.

Gleno Valley YFC senior girl’s football team

In the junior competition, Kilraughts YFC and Coleraine YFC played against each other in the final.

Coleraine YFC then triumphed to take home the junior title.

Kilrea YFC and Gleno Valley YFC finished top in the senior tournament and played against each other in the final.

Following a tense match, Kilrea YFC came in first place with Gleno Valley YFC being awarded second place.

Kilraughts YFC junior girl’s football team

The junior fair play award was presented to Kilraughts YFC and the senior fair play award went to Gleno Valley YFC.

The YFCU would like to extend a note of thanks to all the referees and stewards who helped throughout the competition.