YFCU girls’ football final at Balmoral Show 2022

Senior teams and junior teams enthusiastically took to the cattle rings to battle it out for a place in the final.

Both junior and senior teams played in their own league.

At the end of each league, the top two teams from the junior and senior tournaments played against each other.

Winners of the senior YFCU girl's football 2022 - Spa YFC senior girl's football team with Peter Alexander, YFCU president

In the junior competition, Newtownstewart YFC and Coleraine YFC played against each other in the final.

Newtownstewart YFC then triumphed to take home the junior title.

Curragh YFC and Spa YFC finished top in the senior tournament and played against each other in the final.

Following a close match, Spa YFC came in first place with Curragh YFC being awarded second place.

Winners of the junior YFCU Girl's football 2022 - Newtownstewart YFC junior girl's football team with Peter Alexander, YFCU president.

The junior fair play award was presented to Kilraughts YFC, and the senior fair play award went to Gleno Valley YFC.

YFCU would like to extend a note of thanks to all the referees and stewards who helped throughout the competition.

Second place winners of the senior YFCU girl's football 2022 - Curragh YFC senior girl's football team with Peter Alexander, YFCU president