YFCU in action at the Balmoral Show 2025 with an action-packed programme of competitions

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) were out in full force at this year’s Balmoral Show with an action-packed programme of competitions, celebrations, and community engagement.

The week kicked off on Wednesday morning with the much-anticipated annual sheep shearing and wool handling competition in the sheep shearing pavilion.

Sponsored by Ulster Wool, the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA), and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited, the competition featured two categories in sheep shearing – novice and advanced – and one in wool handling.

Spectators witnessed a fantastic display of skill and determination, as competitors gave it their all while club members cheered from the sidelines.

Thursday proved to be another busy and exciting day for the YFCU, starting bright and early with the beef and dairy stock judging competitions, proudly sponsored by Fane Valley.

Young members from across Northern Ireland showcased their livestock judging abilities, assessing animals based on key industry criteria and delivering their findings to expert panels.

The event continues to be a highlight for those passionate about animal husbandry and agricultural standards.

The energy continued on the cattle lawn with the YFCU five-a-side football finals, proudly supported by SONI Ltd.

Following county heats in April, the top six male and female teams advanced to the final showdown at Balmoral.

Spectators were treated to a spirited competition, with referees commending players for their sportsmanship and respect throughout.

The ever-popular machinery handling competition also returned on Thursday, drawing a crowd to the cattle lawn.

Organised in association with Johnston Gilpin and Co, the event saw two representatives from each county club, selected based on top scores from a prior handling course, navigate a challenging course designed to test both technical ability and safety awareness.

Penalties were incurred for breaching safety standards or damaging the course, making precision and compliance crucial.

The YFCU partnered closely with CAFRE and Johnston Gilpin and Co to develop the demanding course layout.

Thursday evening concluded with a crowd favourite – the tug of war competition, supported by Thompsons Feeds.

Some 28 teams competed across three sections: female, male novice, and male advanced.

The cattle lawn was packed with spectators cheering on their clubs in a thrilling display of teamwork and raw strength.

Thanks were extended to Barrie Barr for his expert guidance, as well as to all referees and stewards.

Thompsons also generously provided medals and branded hats to the winning teams.

Friday morning saw a meaningful moment for the organisation as YFCU hosted a special meeting with sponsors and past members.

The session highlighted the findings of the recent YFCU census, shedding light on key insights into the current membership and future outlook.

It also marked the official launch of the Friends of Young Farmers initiative – an exciting new membership programme designed to foster closer ties with alumni and supporters of the organisation.

The initiative aims to create a stronger, intergenerational YFCU community and promote ongoing engagement in agricultural youth development.

Looking ahead to Saturday, YFCU invited the public to take part in the YFCU games at 10.15am.

Designed for all ages and packed with fun, the games promise a morning of laughter and community spirit. Attendees also have the chance to win a Dale Farm hamper.

Following the conclusion of each event, YFCU president Richard Beattie expressed his thanks to everyone involved, said: “Events like these don’t just happen. It is a testament to the hard work of our amazing team at headquarters and all the volunteers and members that give up their time to help out and take part.”

The YFCU’s presence at the Balmoral Show once again highlighted the enthusiasm, teamwork, and talent of its members, while reinforcing the organisation’s ongoing commitment to rural youth and agricultural excellence across Northern Ireland.