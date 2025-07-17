YFCU John Bradley Challenge 2025 – Rodeo Rounders Round-Up

This year’s theme, Rodeo Rounders, encouraged members to embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl, don their best rodeo-style fancy dress, and enjoy a night of friendly competition and laughter.

This year held special significance as 2025 marked 30 years since the passing of John Bradley, a much-loved member of Ballycraigy YFC who tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident in 1995.

The event, established in his memory, continues to honour his enduring legacy. John had boundless enthusiasm, unshakable commitment, and a strong refusal to accept no for an answer.

John strived to encourage others to try new things, challenge themselves, and push beyond their limits – values that remain at the heart of the competition today.

Clubs from across the province came together for an evening of high-energy rounders and great team spirit.

Straid YFC came out on top, winning the John Bradley Challenge Trophy.

Kilraughts YFC came in second place, with Ballywalter YFC were placed in third.

And the best dressed club award went to Randalstown YFC.

A massive thank you to Co Down YFC for hosting such a fantastic night, and well done to everyone who took part.

Randalstown YFC, best dressed winners, at the John Bradley Challenge

Kilraughts YFC, who were second place, at the John Bradley Challenge

Holestone YFC at the John Bradley Challenge