YFCU joins UFU and WI for annual celebrations
On Thursday 30 March Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster president, Peter Alexander, joined the federation chairman, Margaret Broom, for the Women's Institute Northern Ireland AGM held at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.
The following day, Peter attended the Ulster Farmers’ Union Annual Dinner at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.
The WI AGM event was filled with educational sessions, inspiring speakers, and the opportunity for the Women’s Institute of Northern Ireland to celebrate its members.
The WI are long-standing supporters of the YFCU, including the Home Management competition.
The Ulster Farmers’ Union Annual Dinner brings together farmers, industry leaders, and other important stakeholders in the agricultural sector.
The invitation was extended to the YFCU president and Gillian McKeown, CEO, by Ulster Farmers’ Union president, David Brown.
The event included guest speakers Rt Hon Sir Robert Goodwill MP and National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters.
Following the dinner, YFCU past president (1975-1977), Billy Martin OBE FRAgs, was awarded the prestigious Belfast Telegraph (BT) Cup for outstanding agricultural achievement.
The YFCU president expressed his gratitude to both the Women’s Institute Northern Ireland and Ulster Farmers’ Union for extending the invitations. He thanked them both for their continued support of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.