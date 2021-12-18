YFCU launch the 2022 Agri-Food Conference

Retaining the theme ‘Adapt and Evolve’ in response to the ongoing impacts of Covid, Brexit and Climate Change, the conference aims to showcase and promote the continued resilience and innovation of the Agri-food and farming communities across Northern Ireland.

The 2022 Agri-Food Conference will commence on Friday evening with the opportunity for member networking and dinner in the Galgorm Resort and Spa.

On Saturday morning delegates will visit innovative farms across county Antrim to explore and understand their business success.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include a choice from; diversification into milk vending by the Chestnutt Family; understanding robotic milking and use of genomic testing in pedigree Holstein dairy herd breeding strategies with Robin Orr; Rodger and Hilary Bells’ technology demonstration farm with 600 strong flock and finishing beef cattle; or a behind the scenes tour with Gareth Gault, director of the global agricultural phenomenon, Grassmen.

Saturday afternoon will offer opportunity to come together in workshops to share and learn from industry experts and pioneers, discussing key topics such as carbon auditing, genomic testing, food marketing and sustainable food production.

The conference will culminate in a panel discussion hosted by Ulster Farmers’ Union examining the Future of Farming & Food in Northern Ireland from a multigenerational perspective, featuring panel members from Young Farmers, Next Generation Forum and Ulster Farmers Union.

President Peter Alexander said: “We are pleased to be holding our 5th Agri-food conference in January 2022 at the Galgorm Resort and Spa.

“It will be good to be back in person after holding this virtually last year due to the pandemic; we have a fantastic programme of farm visits, panel discussions and workshops which will appeal to all those in the agri-food industry.

“Thank you to all the conference sponsors without whom this event would not be possible.”

Tickets for the 2022 Agri-Food Conference went on sale on Friday 10th December .

For more information and booking, please contact YFCU Headquarters 02890370713.