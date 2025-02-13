YFCU launches AGM supported by Hyperfast NI as principal sponsor

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) have announced that Hyperfast NI has come on board as the principal sponsor for their annual general meeting (AGM) which is taking place in the Armagh City Hotel on Saturday 12th April 2025.

This announcement showcases Hyperfast NI’s ongoing commitment to support engaging initiatives for youth in rural areas throughout Northern Ireland.

This much anticipated weekend in the calendar is set to be attended by around 350 members from across the province, all eager to find out who the newly elected presidential team will be and to celebrate another fantastic year of YFCU.

Tickets for the event are available through the YFCU website from Thursday 13th February 2025 to Friday 21st March 2025, and range in price from £50 per person to £325 per person.

Stephen McCartney (Hyperfast NI), Derek Lough (YFCU) and Brooke Cameron (Hyperfast NI)

Hyperfast NI are the home for information and updates on Project Stratum, which is delivered by Fibrus.

Their work of bringing full fibre broadband to rural communities in Northern Ireland will not only support many homes across the province but work at building a better future and improve connectivity.

Richard Beattie, president of the YFCU thanked Hyperfast NI for their contribution to the upcoming AGM weekend.

He said: “It is great to have the support of leading Northern Ireland company Hyperfast NI as our principal sponsor for one of the biggest weekends in the YFCU calendar. I look forward to what future connections the YFCU and Hyperfast NI can explore together.”

Stephen McCartney, fibre ambassador and events manager at Hyperfast NI said: “It is great to be supporting the next generation of our farming community.

“Hyperfast NI are honoured to come on board for the second year in a row, as the principal sponsor for the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster AGM.

“We aim to bring better connectivity to rural areas and so it is great to be in partnership with an organisation that brings us closer to these communities.”

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster would like to take this opportunity to thank Hyperfast NI for their generous sponsorship.