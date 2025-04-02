YFCU members enjoy a day out at the show jumping competition

There were over 70 members taking part from clubs across the province.

The competition was split into two age categories (under 16 and over 16) and there were four different height classes which included 65cm, 85cm, 100cm and 110cm.

Doagh Equestrian kindly sponsored both 65cm classes, by providing gift vouchers to the prize winners.

In the under 16 category, Caitlin Weatherup (Coleraine YFC) received first place, Tommy Wakfer (Crumlin YFC) received second place and Rosalie Wells (Ballywalter YFC) received third place.

Headline sponsor Mount Mills Cold Pressed Flax Oil sponsored the 85cm classes and provided each of the prize winners with one of the following gifts: 3kg Flaxeen Gastric and 4.5L Flax Oil, 5L Movesure and 4.5L Flax Oil.

In the under 16 category, Rebecca Coulter (Coleraine YFC) received first place, Caitlin Weatherup (Coleraine YFC) received second place and Isaac McCarthy (Hillsborough YFC) received third place.

In the over 16 category, Emma McClenaghan (Killinchy YFC) received first place and Cassie Huddleston (Ballywalter YFC) received second place.

For the 100cm class of the under 16 category, Bailey’s Horsefeed kindly donated a £50.00 voucher for the winner of second place and Rowan Haylage gifted some haylage and a Hat to the winner of third place.

In the under 16 category, Emily Bothwell (Lisbellaw YFC) received first place, Zara Reid (Hilllhall YFC) received second place and Georgina Cunningham (Hillsborough YFC) received third place.

For the 100cm class of the over 16 category, Clonkeen Equestrian kindly donated three gift vouchers to the prize winners.

In the over 16 category, Sophia Bingham (Lylehill YFC) received first and second place and Emma Brow (Hillsborough YFC) received third place.

In the 110cm class for the over 16 category and under 16 combined, Old Stone Veterinary sponsored a vaccination voucher, Bailey’s Horsefeed sponsored a £50 gift voucher and Rowan Haylage sponsored some haylage and a hat.

Ellie Bingham (Lylehill YFC) received first place, Zo Keys (Trillick and District YFC) received second place and Lucy Morton (Bleary YFC) received third place.

Dan McAuley kindly donated gift vouchers to present to the judges as a token of appreciation from YFCU.

YFCU chief executive officer Derek Lough, thanked all the sponsors for their generous support of the event.

He said: “We couldn’t be without the support of our sponsors, they allow us to continue providing opportunities for our members to develop their skills and knowledge.”

The equine committee thank Dara McCracken Photography for her professional photographs taken at the event.

Richard Beattie (president) also thanked the judges, stewards and Meadows Equestrian Centre for the use of their premises, all of which played a crucial role in the smooth running of the competition.

1 . fw YFCU EQUESTRIAN 1.jpg Kathryn Walker and Tullaheady Blaze, Moneymore YFC, 65cm under 16 class Photo: YFCU Photo Sales

2 . Lori Smyth and Tummery Tinkerbell, Trillick and District YFC, 1m over 16 class Lori Smyth and Tummery Tinkerbell, Trillick and District YFC, 1m over 16 class Photo: YFCU Photo Sales

3 . Sophia Bingham and Curbawn Prada, Lylehill YFC, 1m over 16 class Sophia Bingham and Curbawn Prada, Lylehill YFC, 1m over 16 class Photo: YFCU Photo Sales