YFCU members prepare for the trip of a lifetime with Rural Youth Europe’s European Rally

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) are pleased to announce that a team of five members will be representing the association at the Rural Youth Europe: European Rally in Estonia.

The event will take place from Sunday 28th July to Sunday 4th August 2024 in Voore, Estonia, under the theme Care to Stay, Dare to Change.

Led by YFCU president Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC), the team consists of Peter Graham (Trillick and District YFC), Lauren Vance (Trillick and District YFC), Karen Walker (Collone YFC) and Zoe Weir (Annaclone and Magherally YFC).

This year’s European Rally focuses on developing entrepreneurial competencies, learning how to use them in real life and implementing their competencies to ensure sustainability in their local communities.

The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness of the importance of entrepreneurial skills of European rural youth.

This can be done by creating an intercultural dialogue, sharing experiences and knowledge, and learning more about the different aspects of rural entrepreneurship.

There is also a focus on the need and opportunities for developing entrepreneurial skills at organisation, community, national and European levels within the members of different rural youth organisations.

YFCU president and rally team leader, Richard Beattie, said: “As president, I am delighted to be attending this year’s Rural Youth Europe European Rally.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for myself and the other five members to connect with like-minded young farmers and other youth groups across Europe.

“I look forward to participating in workshops and experiencing the vibrant cultures of Estonia.”

The YFCU extend their appreciation to platinum sponsor Danske Bank for making this trip possible through their continued sponsorship, enabling their young people to represent the organisation at the European Rally 2024.

Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness, explained: “Danske Bank are delighted to support the YFCU European Rally as part of our platinum sponsorship.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the Rally Team to learn from experience and to broaden their knowledge through sharing best practices with ‘like-minded people’ from a range of European countries. We wish them safe travels and look forward to hearing all about it.”