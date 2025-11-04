YFCU members shine at public speaking final in Ballymena Academy
The competition featured two main sections – prepared and impromptu – each testing different aspects of public speaking ability.
In the prepared section, members presented speeches they had carefully crafted in advance on a range of thought-provoking topics including “Something Old, Something New: A Tale of Two Generations,” “The Future of Farming in NI,” and “The Power of Lifelong Learning.”
Competitors demonstrated exceptional research, insight, and delivery – impressing our judges.
The impromptu section truly put members to the test, as they were given only a short preparation time and could choose from four surprise topics.
Juniors were permitted to jot down up to 20 words, while seniors were limited to just 10 words before speaking for at least a minute and a half.
This year’s impromptu topics included “What YFCU Brings to Communities” and “The Biggest Challenges Facing Rural Youth Today.”
The evening also welcomed Jimmy Fenton, health and safety section lead at Ulster University, as guest speaker and judge.
Jimmy praised the incredible standard of entries, sharing how impressed he was by the level of talent and emotion displayed by members.
He remarked that throughout the evening he experienced “belly laughter, goosebumps, and moments that nearly brought tears”.
This competition is proudly sponsored by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, who have been long-standing supporters of YFCU’s public speaking competition.
The association is deeply grateful for their continued commitment to the development and encouragement of rural youth across Northern Ireland.
The YFCU public speaking competition continues to be a cornerstone of the association’s annual events calendar, encouraging members to develop vital communication and leadership skills that will benefit them far beyond the competition.
YFCU extends sincere thanks to all judges, stewards, and supporters who made the evening a great success.