YFCU name top officials and members of the year finalists for 2023

This prestigious competition recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of individual members who have contributed significantly to the growth and success of YFCU.

The county efficiency awards were held over the last few months, and counties were given the opportunity to nominate their strongest candidates for the YFCU top officials and members of the year competitions.

The nominees were assessed based on their knowledge of the organisation, as well as their involvement within their club, county, and YFCU central activities.

Claire Young, Co Londonderry secretary of the year finalist

Junior and senior members of the year were assessed based on their knowledge of the organisation and their participation in various activities. Top officials, were also evaluated on their participation and knowledge of the organisation, but also a multitude of things in relation to their roles including communication, business systems, profit and loss, social media and marketing use, and recruitment.

The finalists for the YFCU top officials and members of the year competition 2023 are as follows:

Junior member of the year finalists: Joanna Caughey from Co Down; Anna Francey from Co Antrim; Andrea McFarland from Co Tyrone; Lucy Morton from Co Armagh; Amy Young from Co Londonderry; and Alfie Thompson from Co Fermanagh.

Senior member of the year finalists: Rachel McCracken from Co Down; Rachel Smith from Co Antrim; Matthew Wilson from Co Tyrone; Zoe Maguire from Co Armagh; Ellen Alexander from Co Londonderry; and George Irvine from Co Fermanagh.

Anna Francey, Co Antrim, junior member of the year finalist

Top official finalists: Leader of the year - Emma McAnea from Co Down; Adrianna Coulter from Co Antrim; Matthew Wilson from Co Tyrone; Rachel Belshaw from Co Armagh; William McMaster from Co Londonderry; and George Irvine from Co Fermanagh.

Secretary of the year: Hannah Shaw from Co Down; Elizabeth Adair from Co Antrim; Emily Clarke from Co Tyrone; Karen Walker from Co Armagh; Claire Young from Co Londonderry; and Jill Balfour from Co Fermanagh.

PRO of the year: Nicola Murray from Co Down; Georgia Nicholl from Co Antrim; Lucy-Jo McFarland from Co Tyrone; Sophie Hawthorne from Co Armagh; Ellen Alexander from Co Londonderry; and Stephanie Bothwell from Co Fermanagh.

Treasurer of the year: Hayley-Rea Hopkins from Co Down; Clara McConnell from Co Antrim; Kyle Sawyers from Co Tyrone; Joel Milligan from Co Armagh; Jayne Calvin from Co Londonderry; and Gillian Henderson from Co Fermanag.

Emily Clarke, Co Tyrone secretary of the year finalist

The winners of each category will be announced at the YFCU AGM in April 2023.

Speaking about the finalists, YFCU president, Peter Alexander said: "We are delighted to announce the finalists for the YFCU top officials and members of the year competition 2023. These individuals have demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to our organisation, and their contributions have helped to strengthen and grow their clubs and the organisation as a whole. We wish them all the best of luck in the final stage of the competition, and we look forward to announcing the winners in April at our AGM.”

The YFCU are incredibly proud of their members for their hard work and dedication to their organisation. From their top officials and members of the year finalists to their talented artists, their members continue to demonstrate their passion and commitment to agriculture and rural communities. The organisation also want to express their gratitude to United Feeds for sponsoring this competition and supporting the development and recognition of the achievements of their members.

Karen Walker, Co Armagh secretary of the year finalist.

Kyle Sawyers, Co Tyrone treasurer of the year finalist

Clara McConnell, Co Antrim treasurer of the year finalist

Rachel McCracken, Co Down senior member of the year finalist

Nicola Murray, Co Down, PRO of the year finalist

Georgia Nicholl, Co Antrim, PRO of the year finalists