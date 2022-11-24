This competition aids members to build confidence in speaking in a professional and public setting.

The competition aims to further benefit members in many ways including the development of, self-esteem, research and preparation skills, as well as time management. It also encourages members to give their opinion on current topics from different perspectives.

The competition set out to find both the best prepared, and impromptu public speakers from YFCU clubs across Northern Ireland, and judges had a difficult time discerning the winners in each of the classes.

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 21-25, impromptu category (left to right), Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC, Alex Cleland, Spa YFC, and Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC

In the prepared section, competitors delivered a pre-planned speech, chosen from a specified list of topics, while the impromptu section tasked members to speak on an unseen topic, delivering a speech lasting a minimum of one minute 30 seconds, with a set time to prepare based on their age category.

Competitors were assessed by experienced judges according to platform manner, voice production, and the content and marshalling of facts.

The guest speaker on the finals evening was RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams.

Mrs Adams gave a witty and heartfelt speech highlighting the benefits of being part of the YFCU, touching on both the social benefits and development opportunities it offers to young people in rural areas.

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 18-21, impromptu category (left to right), Marianna Neill, Collone YFC, Sophie Hawthrone, Collone YFC, and Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual, commended all the finalists after hearing a selection of the speeches and said she had been very impressed with all the talent shown throughout the night.

YFCU president, Peter Alexander, announced the winners and Lauren Hamilton presented the prizes on stage.

YFCU would like to thank platinum sponsor NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, guest speaker, Mrs Christine Adams, judges, stewards, and coaches who supported clubs to compete, as well as Loughry College for hosting the final, and finally, the YFCU members who participated.

Results

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 12-14 age category (left to right), Frazer Mitchell, Killinchy YFC, Isabella Gregg, Glarryford YFC, and Jack Orr, Kilraughts YFC

12-14: First, Isabella Gregg, Glarryford YFC, second, Frazer Mitchell, Killinchy YFC, third, Jack Orr, Kilraughts YFC.

14-16: First, Naomi O’Neill, Rathfriland YFC, second, Evie Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC, third, Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC.

16-18 (prepared): First, Lauren Taylor, Ballywalter YFC, second, Ruth McWhirter, Collone YFC, third, James Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC.

16-18 (impromptu): First, James Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC, second, Sophie McAlister, Lisnamurrican YFC, third, Rachel Sands, Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 18-21, prepared category (left to right), Grace Fullerton, Curragh YFC, Ashleigh McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC, and Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC

18-21 (prepared): First, Ashleigh McIlroy, Gleno Valley YFC, second, Grace Fullerton, Curragh YFC, third, Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC.

18-21 (impromptu): First, Sophie Hawthrone, Collone YFC, second, Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC, third, Marianna Neill, Collone YFC.

21-25 (prepared): First, Grace Cotton, Crumlin YFC, second, Thomas Mc Neill, Kilraughts YFC, third, James Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC.

21-25 (impromptu): First, Alex Cleland, Spa YFC, second, Sophie McAlister, Lisnamurrican YFC, third, Rachel Sands, Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

25-30 (prepared): First, Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC, second, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, third, Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC.

25-30 (impromptu): First, Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC, second, Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC, third, Lynn Johnston, City of Derry YFC.

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 25-30, prepared category (left to right), Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC, and Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 16-18, prepared category (left to right), Ruth McWhirter, Collone YFC, Lauren Taylor, Ballywalter YFC, and James Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 25-30, impromptu category (left to right), Shannen Vance, YFCU vice president and Trillick and District YFC member, Richard Beattie, YFCU vice president, and Finvoy YFC member, Lynn Johnston, YFCU vice president, and City of Derry YFC member

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 21-25, prepared category (left to right), Thomas Mc Neill, Kilraughts YFC, and Grace Cotton, Crumlin YFC

YFCU president Peter Alexander pictured with RUAS president, Mrs Christine Adams (right) and Lauren Hamilton, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust representative (left) along with winners from 14-16 age category (left to right), Evie Morrison, Lisbellaw YFC, and Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC

