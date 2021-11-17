YFCU public speaking finals
The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members recently participated in the 2021 Public Speaking Finals at Magherafelt High School on 28th October.
The public speaking event saw members competing in the county heats then progressing onto the finals.
The competition sought to find the best public speakers among the YFCU members in Northern Ireland.
The finals consisted of a prepared and impromptu section for each age group.
The competitors delivered a pre-prepared and impromptu speech chosen from a specified list of topics.
The prepared topics included: Staycation or Vacation?, If I could interview anyone alive or dead it would be, University should be free, Lessons learnt from Covid, Are we taking climate change seriously?, Social media is having a negative impact on people’s mental wellbeing, The future of Auctioneering- is it in the ring or online, Great Leader(s), Farming has to change to meet new market demands and My favourite school subject.
The final impromptu topics were My Role Model, Things you can’t learn at school, Rural life is better than urban life and My Biggest concern for the Future.
The judges at the final listened intently to over 100 speeches, and these were assessed according to platform manner, voice production, content and marshalling of facts.
The judges were thoroughly impressed by a range of varied and entertaining speeches, thus having a difficult task due to the high standard presented.
Results:
12-14
3rd – Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC
2nd – Jack Orr, Kilraughts YFC
1st – Isabella Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14-16
3rd – James Gregg, Glarryford YFC
2nd – Naomi O’Neill, Rathfriland YFC
1st – Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC
16-18 prepared
3rd – Fraser McComb, Lylehill YFC
2nd – Stephanie Millar, Coleraine YFC
1st – Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
16-18 impromptu
3rd – Jonathan Lemon, Ballywalter YFC
2nd – Kerry Jamison, Kilraughts YFC
1st – Rachel Sands, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 prepared
3rd – Joyce Allen, Moneymore
2nd – Helen Chapman, Hillhall
1st – James Currie, Kilraughts
18-21 impromptu
3rd – Sarah Ross, Collone YFC
2nd – Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC
1st – Zoe Weir, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
21-25 prepared
3rd – Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
2nd – Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
1st – Lucy McClintock, Kells and Connor YFC
21-25 impromptu
3rd – Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
2nd – Gareth Baird, Straid YFC
1st – Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
25-30 prepared
3rd – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
2nd – Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
1st – Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
25-30 impromptu
3rd – Ellen McMinn, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd – David Hodges, Moycraig YFC
1st – Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
The YFCU would like to thank the sponsor NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, the chairs, judges and trainers who helped throughout the competition and finally the YFCU members who took part.